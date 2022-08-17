LeBron James signs two-year, $97.1 million extension with Lakers

LeBron James has signed a $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. This deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season and a 15% trade kicker. The 19-year NBA veteran had until June 30, 2023, to sign an extension.

The new contract makes LeBron the highest paid player in NBA history, with $532 million in guaranteed money.

Earlier this month, James and representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with G.M. Rob Pelinka to discuss the player’s new deal. However, neither side reached an agreement.

For the 2024 NBA Draft, if the Lakers are unable to draft Bronny James, LeBron’s son, James will be able to opt out and become a free agent. LeBron has been vocal about playing with his sons in the NBA.

According to Basketball-Reference, through NBA signings alone, LeBron has earned approximately $390,511,590 playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron’s new deal can increase to as much as $111 million, if the salary cap for the 2023-24 season increases to a higher amount.

The four-time NBA champion will earn approximately $48.55 million in his first year of this contract. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will make about $62.062 million in the 2027-28 season. In June, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal signed a five-year, $251 million max contract extension with the team. Beal has a $57,128,610 player option with Washington for the 2026-27 season.

In 56 games played last season, Lebron averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Next season will be the Lakers’ first season under head coach Darvin Ham.

Not to mention, LeBron James currently ranks second all-time in points. He needs 1,325 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most career points in the history of the league.

The guard/forward finished last season with 1,695 points. James has not scored over 2,000 points in a season since his 2017-18 season with the Cavaliers.

LeBron’s salary for the 2022-23 season is $44,474,988. He turns 38 this December.