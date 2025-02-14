LeBron On Rivalry With Curry: ‘He Disliked Me, I Disliked Him’

LeBron James and Steph Curry have a rivalry that has defined the past decade of the NBA.

The two faced each other in four NBA Finals between 2015-2018, Curry’s Golden State Warriors emerging victorious three times. Over 22 games fighting for the biggest prize, there’s bound to be some tension that builds up. The two admitted as much in a recent interview with ESPN.

“He disliked me, I disliked him because we were both fighting for what the f— we wanted, and that’s the Larry O’Brien Trophy,” James said.

James holds the most famous series victory, combining with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit to take the series in a dramatic seven games. Irving’s three-pointer over Curry and James’ chase down block on Andre Iguodala have become part of NBA Finals lore.

Kevin Durant helped add another couple chapters of his own when he decided to sign with the Warriors in the summer of 2017, shifting the balance squarely in favor of the Warriors.

“All you think about is just winning,” Curry said. “So, yeah, it was petty. It was competitive. Trash talking. All the above.

“[But] there’s always respect. I didn’t like the player. The person’s always great. You just hate when he has a jersey on wearing No. 23.”

James, Curry Bonding At Olympics And Now All-Star

One of the coolest moments of the past summer was watching James and Curry lead Team USA together to gold.

After so many battles against each other, it provided a moment for both players and fans to appreciate them side by side. Durant was there, too, though he had no interest in recreating that magic before the trade deadline. There was a real possibility the Warriors could acquire the two-time Finals MVP, but Durant wasn’t interested. The move fell apart.

Curry insists there is no resentment or hard feelings, happy to now be alongside Jimmy Butler.

“The fact that this summer we played together and the whole deal kind of adds a cool storyline [to the All-Star Game],” Curry told ESPN. “It will be fun. All of us are aware you won’t be able to play forever.

“These opportunities are very precious, from the Olympics to All-Star, it adds other chapters that we never really thought were possible.”

This will be James’ 21st All-Star appearance, Curry’s 11th, and Durant’s 15th.

All three will play together for Shaquille O’Neal’s Team OGs at the All-Star Game on Sunday.

“When you look back at it, OK, yes, we always went at each other,” James said. “We still do now. But you appreciate the moments even more because you know you don’t have many moments left.”