Liz Cambage is now stepping away from the WNBA after playing six seasons in the league. On July 26, the Los Angeles Sparks released the four-time All-Star and labeled this separation a “contract divorce.”

On Instagram, Cambage posted an image with this caption on Monday: “Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did.”

“I’m sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note,” continued Cambage.

“I’ve decided to step away from the league for the time being and I’m hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players.”

“While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors.”

“Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with 💖💫.”

On July 26, the Sparks were fighting for a playoff spot when Cambage left the team. Afterwards, the Sparks went on to lose eight of their last nine games, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They finished 13-23 (.361).

To make matters worse, the team traded its 2023 first-round draft pick. Similar to the NBA, after trading away picks, failing to qualify for the playoffs does not benefit WNBA teams.

Liz Cambage steps away from WNBA after six seasons

Furthermore, Cambage grew up in Australia. In 2007, the 6’9″ center played with the Dandenong Rangers, now known as the Southside Flyers of the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).

Then, from 2007–08, the London-born baller played for the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).

Next, Cambage played for the Bulleen Boomers of the WNBL from 2009–12. She won two WNBL championships in her playing career: one in 2011 and another in 2020.

Afterwards, in 2011, the center played her first WNBA season with the Tulsa Shock, now rebranded as the Dallas Wings.

In her rookie 2011 WNBA season, Cambage averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Out of 33 games played, the 19-year-old made starts in 11 contests.

While with the Wings in 2018, the center averaged career-highs 23 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She also averaged a career-high 58.9% from the field.

On July 17, 2018, in the Wings’ 104-87 win over the New York Liberty, Cambage scored a career-high 53 points. Her point total is also a league record for the most points scored in a single WNBA game.

The Victoria native won the WNBA Peak Performer Award and was selected to the All-WNBA First Team.

Last season with the Sparks, in 25 games played, Cambage averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Other news stories concerning the Sparks and Liz Cambage are on the main page.