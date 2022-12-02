Lonnie Walker IV Give Insights To His Future With The Lakers

The LA Lakers are 8-12 so far this season and have won six of their last eight games. Still, the team is looking ahead to the Dec.15 deadline when players who free-agents who signed contracts last year are eligible to be traded. Reports have said that their front office is looking at three different scenarios. Despite the drama, one Lakers player has given us some insight on what he has in store for his future in the NBA and with the team.

That player is Lonnie Walker IV. He signed a one-year $6.5 million deal with the Lakers in the summer. Walker IV has started in every game he’s payed in this season and is one of three Lakers players who averages at least (30.0) points per game. The other two being Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (+6600) to win the Finals this season.

Lonnie Walker IV on the Lakers: “I’m here for one year… I would love to be here for as long as I can.” (via @mcten, https://t.co/aYlgpoTTDV) pic.twitter.com/Ua8CpipFUS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 30, 2022

What does the future hold for Walker IV and the Lakers?

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Walker IV gave the media some insights on what he’s thinking for his future with the team.

“I’m here for one year,”… “I would love to be here for as long as I can. So what do I have to do to get to that point? Being disciplined, being engaged and just stacking the days and being the best I can be is something that’s going to get me there.” – Lonnie Walker IV

He’s averaging (16.6) points, (2.4) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game for the Lakers this season. Walker had previously spent the past four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. In his first year with LA, he’s flourishing with his new team. His points and minutes per game are at a career-high right now. He’s third on the team for points per game and fourth in three-point percentage. It would be very unlikely for the Lakers to try and move Walker IV.