LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese has become a household name in just one season under head coach Kim Mulkey. The Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder also leads the country in another important statistic — NIL deals. Reese has inked more NIL deals than any other men’s or women’s college basketball player in the country.

Angel Reese has made a name for herself at LSU.

Nicknamed the “Bayou Barbie”, Reese has signed more NIL deals than any college basketball player in the country with 17, according to a report by Sponsor United.

The LSU basketball player has an array of deals working with apparel companies, restaurants, and more. Reese’s savvy doesn’t stop there. As her popularity increased throughout March Madness, she has started to look into trademarking “Bayou Barbie” for other merchandise opportunities.

Angel Reese Has the Most NIL Deals in College Basketball

Few players grew their brand like Reese has in the past 12 months. In fact, she’s increased her NIL value by 243 percent in the last three months alone.

The LSU star has capitalized on her newfound exposure by working with some of the top brands in the nation. Reese has worked with luxury fashion brands like Coach, along with restaurant and apparel brands like Wingstop, McDonalds, JanSports, Sonic, Amazon Merch and more.

She works with 17 different companies and only four Division I athletes have more deals than here, none of which play basketball.

With all her success, Reese knows that the amount of money she’s made from NIL deals is worth more than the highest-paid WNBA contracts.

According to an NIL deal report by @sponsorunited on the 2022-2023 college basketball season: – women’s deals rose 186% YoY

– men’s deals rose 67% YoY

– Angel Reese has the most brand endorsements among both male/female college basketball players Keep. Investing. In. women. pic.twitter.com/HJl0Ba9BYH — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) March 22, 2023

NIL Deals for Women’s College Basketball Increased by 186%

The Bayou Barbie isn’t the only one getting in on the action. The NIL deals for female college basketball players have grown 186% since last year. It only trails college football in terms of growth. By comparison, men’s NCAA basketball players’ deals have only increased by just 67% in the last year.

Reese’s personality has really shined through during the 2023 March Madness Tournament. She has a total of 1.1 million followers across her social media handles like TikTok and Instagram.

With her brand endorsements, the sophomore forward will have to buckle down this weekend as the LSU Tigers take on Virginia Tech on Friday in the Final Four.

Reese is having an unforgettable season, averaging 23.2 points per game and 15.7 rebounds, which puts her in the top five in the both categories in the country.

