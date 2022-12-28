Luka Doncic Drops 60/21/10 Stat Line In OT Win Vs The Knicks

The league is in good hands for years to come with the amount of young talent that is making a name for themselves every time they touch the court. That is certainly true for the Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. He’s still 23 years old and continues to show why he is going to be an MVP of NBA one day. League analysts and media have been begging for Dallas to get Doncic another all-star on the team who can ease his usage rate for the Mavericks. Until then, Luka will continue to carry his team like he did last night vs the Knicks.

Doncic finished the game with 60/21/10 in OT and lead his team to a much needed win. His team are on a four-game win streak and sit at sixth in the West. The 60-point triple-double ties a record previously set by James Harden in 2018 when he had a 60-point triple-double vs the Magic. He certainly will enjoy the day off today after giving his all to get his team a win last night.

NBA betting sites have the Mavericks at (+3300) to win the Finals this season.

HISTORIC 🤯 Luka Doncic becomes the first player EVER to have a 60-20-10 game 👏 pic.twitter.com/bObpP1THNL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic is first player to ever have 60/21/10 stat line

The Mavericks were down two with 4.2 left on the clock in regulation. Doncic was at the line and intentionally missed a free throw so that his team could get the rebound and try for another two-pointer. His shot ricocheted off the backboard and he got his own rebound and sunk a shot as he fell to the ground. He thought he’d won the game for Dallas, but they still had OT to play.

“I thought we won the game,”… “Then I see it’s tied. I was like, ‘Oof.’ I didn’t know what to do.” – Luka Doncic

His 60 points broke the legendary Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise-record for points in a game and Doncic also set a new career-high for rebounds in a game with 21. Wilt Chamberlin (2x) and Elgin Baylor (1x) are the only other players in league history to have at least 50 points and 20 rebounds in a triple-double. He’s scored at least 50 points in two of his last three games. Head coach Jason Kidd had this to say about Doncic’s performance last night.

“To do something that’s never been done before, that’s hard to do,”… “There’s been some great players before him. Elgin Baylor and Wilt, he was in that class, and then he separated himself and made his own class.” – Jason Kidd

Another stunning stat coming out of the Knicks vs Mavericks game last night is that Dallas is the first team in the last 20 years to win a game when they were trailing by at least nine point with 35 seconds or less left in the game. Teams before them were 0-13 in that situation. All Knicks players could do was sit back and watch Doncic put on yet another legendary performance in his young NBA career.