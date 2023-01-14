Luka Doncic first NBA player 23 or younger to average 40 points over 10 games since Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the first NBA player at age 23 or younger to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan in 1986.

The three-time All-Star is also the first to average 40 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists through 10 games in league history. He accomplished this feat on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Luka Doncic is the top favorite to win MVP this season. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Luka Doncic is the 1st player at age 23 or younger to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan in 1986. In addition, he is 1st player to average 40 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists over a 10-game span in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ZVbzoCAILB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 13, 2023

In the Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime win versus the Lakers, Luka Doncic recorded his 56th career triple-double, amassing 35 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, and one block in 53 minutes played. He finished 14-of-28 (50%) shooting from the floor and knocked down four 3s.

“I’m more tired now,” said Doncic after the win. The fifth-year guard rested for only nine seconds in the final 40 minutes of play. “I think I was good in the game with the energy. Now I need to rest…

“I was a little bit surprised [because] I thought they were going to foul, honestly,” Doncic mentioned on sinking clutch 3-pointers late during the fourth quarter and first overtime. “I tried to get it up before they fouled.”

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the first NBA player aged 23 or younger to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan in 1986

Dallas went on to shoot 48-of-96 (50%) from the field and 14-of-42 (33.3%) from downtown. The Mavericks’ largest lead of the game was by 19 points. They lost the turnover battle, but the Mavs were still more accurate from mid-range all night long.

Through 39 starts this season, Luka Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.3 points, 1.6 steals, and 37.5 minutes per game. In addition to logging 9.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists, the Slovenian baller is shooting career bests of 50.1% from the field and 35.6% beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic has put up his 56th career triple-double tonight, so now he only trails Russell Westbrook by 140 triple-doubles for the NBA career record. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 13, 2023

For other in-depth statistics, Luka Doncic is recording a career-best 61.3% true shooting percentage. His 38.4% usage percentage and 31.2 player efficiency ratings are career highs as well.

On Dec. 27, in the Mavericks’ 126-121 win over the New York Knicks, the guard logged career highs of 60 points and 21 boards in 48 minutes of action. Along with posting 10 assists, two steals, and one block, Doncic shot 21-of-31 (67.7%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Furthermore, the three-time All-NBA member became the first player in league history to finish a game with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. Earlier this month, Luka Doncic became the first player to log 250 points, 50 boards, and 50 assists over a five-game span.