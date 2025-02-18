The city of Los Angeles welcomes Lakers superstar Luka Doncic with a mural of himself and the late Kobe Bryant. The mural is a heartfelt tribute to both Doncic and Bryant, who first met at an NBA game in 2019.

Before the NBA trade deadline earlier this month, the Lakers, Mavericks and Jazz completed a three-team blockbuster trade that sent Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas.

The Lakers received Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks, while Dallas acquired Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick.

In addition, the Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick and the Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection.

Los Angeles Welcomes Luka Doncic To The Lakers With A Mural Of The Time When He First Met Kobe Bryant

Bryant retired three years before Doncic debuted at age 19 in 2018. However, the former first-rounder was in for quite a surprise when the Dallas Mavericks visited the Lakers on Dec. 29, 2019.

That was the third matchup of the four-game regular-season series. Bryant — wearing a dark blue beanie and orange jacket — was seated courtside at then-Staples Center with his daughter, Gianna.

The new Luka Doncic and Kobe Bryant mural in LA 👀 At 8251 Melrose Ave by artoon_art pic.twitter.com/Meg16KJPa1 — Kobe & Gianna Bryant Murals (@kobemurals) February 17, 2025



Since Doncic was preoccupied with the game at one point, the All-Star guard no idea he was standing directly in front of Bryant while attempting to throw an inbound pass.

Doncic then heard someone speak in Slovenian, turned around and there was Bryant, smiling. He quickly shook his hand before turning to the court and inbounding the ball.

“I like that he showed love,” Doncic said after the game. “He was talking my language. I saw Kobe talking Slovenian and I was really surprised.”

Bryant Greeted Doncic After The Mavericks-Lakers Game

Following the Lakers’ 108-95 win over the Mavericks in which Luka Doncic scored 19 points, Kobe Bryant greeted the superstar saying, “My Man! What’s up brother?”

Doncic replied, “I was like, ‘Who is talking Slovenian?’” They shared a laugh, another handshake and a hug. Doncic posed for a photo with Gianna, then for another with Bryant.

A month later, Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.

Bryant’s beanie is Lakers gold and his jacket Lakers purple in the mural, but the close-cropped beard and mustache he sported that night is accurately portrayed.

According to Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times, the mural was painted by Arutyun Gozukuchikyan, known as ArToon. The Armenian artist’s first mural of Bryant was painted a week after his death, on the side of a car rental company along Ventura Boulevard.