Luka Doncic Lakers Debut Jersey Could Fetch $1M At Auction

The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend, and his debut jersey is already one of the most valuable sports memorabilia, as the jersey could be auctioned off for as much as $1 million.

David Kohler, founder of SCP Auctions, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that Doncic’s Lakers debut jersey from Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz could fetch between “$500,000 to $1 million” at auction.

A spokesperson for SCP Auctions also mentioned that Doncic might not even have the same jersey in his possession. After the game, the Lakers guard did a jersey swap with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in the tunnels of Crypto.com Arena.

Even if the Lakers don’t win an NBA championship with Doncic, the value of his Lakers debut jersey remains high considering all of his accomplishments with the Mavericks.

Doncic has averaged 28.6 points per game in his career. That is the highest career average for a player at the time he was traded since 1975, when the Milwaukee Bucks dealt Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Lakers.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old is a five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA member. He led the NBA last season in points (2,370), points per game (33.9), usage percentage (36%).

Doncic Was Third In MVP Voting Last Season

Luka Doncic finished third in the MVP voting last season after averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists per game, one of the greatest statistical seasons in league history.

Among players with at least 400 games, Doncic’s 28.6-point average is third in NBA history behind only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain (both averaged 30.1 PPG).

Doncic also is one of only three players in NBA history with career averages of at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game. The other two are LeBron James and Oscar Robertson.

This is precisely why celebrities like Adele, Rich Paul, Floyd Mayweather, Will Ferrell, and many others attended Monday’s game. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance as well. The most expensive seats reportedly sold for over $7,000.

In addition, SCP Auctions recently acquired the jerseys of LeBron James and Bronny James from October 22, 2024, when they made NBA history as the first father-son duo to share the court.