Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recorded his 37th career 30-point triple-double in Wednesday night’s 127-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, tying LeBron James for the third most in NBA history.

NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson retired with 106, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook currently has 48. James Harden, Westbrook’s teammate, is fifth with 35 as well.

Doncic, 24, is also the first player in NBA history to record 17 games with at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 19-game span. The four-time All-Star notched 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists against L.A.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Doncic holds fifth-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With his 37th career 30-pt triple-double, Luka Dončić has tied LeBron James for the third-most 30-pt triple-doubles in NBA history. Most 30-pt triple-doubles in NBA history:

1. O. Robertson – 106

2. R. Westbrook – 48

T-3 L. Dončić – 37

T-3. L. James – 37

5. J. Harden – 35 pic.twitter.com/tJBvZP5tKn — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 18, 2024



After missing the last three games because of a sprained right ankle, Doncic logged his seventh triple-double of the season and 63rd overall in 33 minutes of action. The Mavs guard has four more than Larry Bird (59).

The six-year veteran ranks ninth on the NBA’s all-time career triple-doubles list — trailing Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Nikola Jokic (117), James (109), Jason Kidd (107), Wilt Chamberlain (78), and Harden (74).

“First game back was tough with the legs. I thought a lot of 3s were going in and they didn’t,” Doncic said.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic averaging career highs in points, assists, steals, and minutes played

The Mavericks finished 11-of-40 (27.5%) shooting from 3-point range and allowed the Lakers to score 32 fast break points. Dallas trailed by as many as 24 points.

“We generated a lot of wide-open looks, and they didn’t drop for us,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “They made it a point to have pace and took advantage of the misses. When you miss open shots against a team like that, they are going to make you pay.”

Through 35 starts this season, Doncic is averaging career highs of 33.6 points, 9.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.5% from the floor and career bests of 37.6% from 3-point range and 77.8% at the foul line.

Even LeBron James had to acknowledge this ridiculous Luka Doncic assist 😅pic.twitter.com/kP8di3SB0p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2024



Doncic is third in points (1,175) this season, fifth in assists (321), 16th in steals (49), third in 3-pointers (400), sixth in free throws (238), fifth in player efficiency rating (27.6), second in usage percentage (36.2%), and third in triple-doubles (7).

Dallas was scheduled to play at Golden State on Friday night. However, this matchup has now been postponed due to the passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

The Mavericks (24-18) rank seventh in the Western Conference standings.