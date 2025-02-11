Luka Doncic finally made his highly anticipated debut on Monday night, but the former Dallas star was underwhelming in a win against the Jazz.

Disappointing Luka on debut

There is no doubt that Luka Doncic’s first game for the Lakers was one of the most highly anticipated debuts ever in the NBA, but fans didn’t quite get to see his full potential on Monday night.

Doncic recorded 14 points, five rebounds and four assists after 24 minutes against the Jazz, with every bucket drawing loud celebrations from the whole arena.

There was bound to be some rust on Doncic in his first game for the Lakers, as it was also the Slovenian’s first time playing competitively since Christmas Day when he picked up a serious calf injury that ruled him out for all of January.

Fans will have been worried early in the first quarter, as Doncic was forced off the court in order to receive treatment on the calf that has kept him out of action for so long. Doncic shot 5/14 in his first win as a Laker, before leaving the game in the third quarter as the Lakers continued to dominate Utah.

While Doncic wasn’t too productive in his first game, he linked up well with LeBron James in the early stages of Monday night’s win, as the ‘king’ added 24 points, seven assists and eight rebounds of his own.

WATCH: Luka Doncic Lakers debut highlights

Doncic grateful for LA reception

Despite his underwhelming debut, it was good to see Doncic make his return to the court after his lengthy spell on the bench and the new Laker was grateful for the reception he got in LA.

“I heard a lot of noise when I was introduced – it was a special moment,” said Doncic after the game. “The way they received me, it was amazing to see.

“I was a little bit nervous before the game but once I stepped on to the court it was fun. Just being out there again felt amazing.”

Nerves are a given for any player on their debut, but with LeBron spotted hyping up Doncic before the game, the 25-year-old seemed to settle in to his new surroundings pretty quick.

Doncic will have to regain his fitness and his confidence before the Lakers can see what their new signing is truly about. The Lakers face off with the Jazz for a second time this week on Wednesday night.