Luka Doncic is already making his presence felt in Southern California before making his Lakers debut. His foundation is reportedly donating $500,000 to wildfire recovery efforts to help Los Angeles recover from the devastation.

Luka Doncic Remains Committed To Helping Rebuild Courts, Playgrounds, And Fields For Kids

The soon-to-be 26-year-old Doncic, who was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks last weekend, announced the contribution on Monday.

“I can’t believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools, and the places where they used to play with their friends,” Doncic said. “I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds, and fields that were destroyed because every kid needs a safe place to play.

“To everyone affected by these fires: we’re here to help, now, and for the long haul. Your new neighbor, Luka.”

A message from @luka7doncic to Los Angeles. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/fhoa30nIjY — Luka Dončić Foundation (@LD77Foundation) February 10, 2025



The wildfires lasted from January 7th through the 31st, killing 29 people and others remain missing. Over 57,000 acres were burned, including more than 18,000 structures that were either damaged or destroyed.

Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut with the Lakers on Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

NBA, NBPA Donated $1 Million To Support Wildfire Recovery

Earlier this month, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced a $1 million donation “for immediate relief” to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, and other organizations to support those affected by the wildfires.

The league said the donation was “to support those affected by this disaster” and that it is “working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts.”

This came days after Lakers coach JJ Redick and his family lost countless personal belongings when the home they were renting this season in Pacific Palisades went up in flames.

“I was not prepared for what I saw,” Redick said. “It’s complete devastation and destruction. I had to go a different way to the house, but I went through most of the village, and it’s all gone. I don’t think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that. Our home is gone.”

In addition, then-Lakers superstar Anthony Davis donated $20,000 to help a longtime team videographer, Rohan Ali, and his family recover after the wildfires destroyed his childhood home in Altadena. Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt also gave $4,000, while ESPN’s Dave McMenamin contributed $250.

Of course, Davis was sent to the Mavs in the Doncic trade.