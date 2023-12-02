Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Gabriela.

Doncic, 24, missed his first game of the 2023-24 NBA season on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies because of “personal reasons.” Now everyone knows why.

Rachel Nichols of FS1’s Undisputed replied, “Aw…so sweet! 💙” in the comment section of Doncic’s Instagram post. “Congrats my man!” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added.

“Muchas Felicidades!!!” NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol also wrote. His message translates to “Many Congratulations!!!”

Doncic has been dating Goltes since 2016, and the couple first met in Croatia when they were kids. On July 7, they announced their beautiful engagement in Slovenia. The four-time All-Star got down on one knee at Lake Bled to pop the question.

“💍❤️ 7.7,” Doncic wrote in the caption box on Instagram. Visible in the background is the Church of the Mother of God on Bled Island, a tiny tear-shaped isle in the middle of Lake Bled.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was among the Instagram commentators to congratulate the Mavericks guard. “Congrats brother!!!!” James wrote. Doncic chose the date July 7, or 7/7, to propose because he wears No. 77.

Goltes, 25, works as a Slovenian model, dancer, and fitness instructor. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and defines herself as a “fashion and lifestyle content creator.”

Meanwhile, Doncic has 8.5 million Instagram followers. During basketball season, the four-time All-NBA member lives with Goltes in Dallas, Texas, with their three dogs: two white Swiss shepherds and a pomeranian, named Hugo, Viki, and Gia.

In August 2021, Luka Doncic signed a five-year, $215.16 million rookie extension with the Mavericks. He’s earning $40.06 million this season and is slated to make $43.03 million in 2024-25.

Furthermore, in Dallas’ 125-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 20, the Mavericks guard recorded 49 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 36 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 16-of-25 from the floor and drained a career-high nine 3-pointers.

It was his 14th game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, passing Larry Bird (13) and tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the seventh-most such games in NBA history.