Mac McClung became the first player to win three straight NBA Dunk contests

The NBA’s 2025 all-star weekend ran from Friday, February 14, to Sunday, February 16. On Saturday evening, the skills competition, three-point shootout, and dunk contests took place.

Orlando’s G League star Mac McClung had won two straight slam dunk contests heading into Saturday. To no surprise, McClung received a perfect score on all four of his dunk attempts. For the third consecutive season, McClung has won the NBA Dunk contest.

Mac McClung made NBA history on Saturday night

EVERY MAC MCCLUNG DUNK FROM THE 2025 #ATTSlamDunk 🤯 He scored a 50 on EVERY dunk 📈 pic.twitter.com/AZ1tLQXHuF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2025



For three seasons, Mac McClung played collegiate basketball. Two at Georgetown and one at Texas Tech. After his time in college, McClung went undrafted. Eventually, the 26-year-old signed with two teams in 2021-22. McClung played one game for the Chicago Bulls and one for the Los Angeles Lakers. In February 2023, McClung signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played two games for them that season and averaged (12.5) points per contest.

Most importantly in 2022-23, Mac McClung became a household name. He won the 2023 NBA slam dunk contest and he’s made high-flying dunks his specialty. On Saturday night, one of his dunk attempts involved jumping over a KIA. Despite starting hot, McClung found himself in a closely contested battle with rookie Stephon Castle. Mac McClung received 50 on all four of his dunk attempts. He joins Aaron Gordon, Zach Lavine, and Derrick Jones Jr. as players to receive a 50 on all their dunks.

After winning the dunk contest, Mac McClung was awarded a car from KIA. He announced the car would be donated to a foundation in need in his hometown of Gate City, Virginia. Mac McClung has won three straight dunk contests and he is still trying to play full-time in the NBA. Over three seasons, McClung has played in five regular season games. His last time seeing NBA action was late in October 2024. Will Mac McClung ever be a full-time NBA player?