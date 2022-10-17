Marcus Smart directed with most negative tweets amongst all NBA players

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been targeted with the most negative tweets amongst all active NBA players according to a study by Action Network.

Action Network surveyed over 8.5 million tweets during the 2021-22 season directed towards the top 50 NBA players.

Here are some of the key findings from the combined data:

Marcus Smart received the highest share of negative Tweets. 41.03% of all Tweets directed towards him were deemed negative.

LeBron James was Tweeted at the most. He had more than 704k Tweets mentioning him, with the highest number of negative messages (115,764).

LeBron was also the target of most positive Tweets. He earned 249,086 positive Tweets throughout this time frame.

Donovan Mitchell is the ‘least’ abused player in the top 50 in terms of the share of negative Tweets directed at him. He ‘only’ had 24.32% negative sentiment rate.

LeBron James, Ja Morant and Ben Simmons received a combined 326,160 negative Tweets. 21% of all negative Tweets reviewed were directed at these three players.

NBA players that receive the most negative tweets: 1. Marcus Smart – 41.03%

2. Draymond Green – 38.27%

3. Bam Adebayo – 37.33%

4. Trae Young – 37.24%

5. Jimmy Butler – 36.7% (Data by @ActionNetworkHQ ) — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 17, 2022

Smart and the Celtics are the Vegas favorites to win back-to-back Eastern Conference titles in NBA betting at a price of +275, ahead of the 2021 champions Milwaukee Bucks.