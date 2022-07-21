Internet reacts to Steph Curry’s jokes about LeBron James during ESPYS speech

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry hosted the ESPYS award show on Wednesday, and wasn’t afraid to remind LeBron James of what happened in the 2007 NBA finals.

Steph Curry, fresh off the back of a fourth NBA title and his first Finals MVP award, became just the second NBA player to host the ESPYS following LeBron James in 2007.

The pair are great friends and are often seen interacting with each other on the court and on social media, whilst also enjoying a healthy rivalry.

"I'm the second NBA player to host this award show. LeBron James hosted this show back in 2007 after losing the NBA Finals. So yes… yes, this feels better." Steph Curry came out with the LeBron jokes early 🤣pic.twitter.com/FZdx4Ze0vP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

LeBron James wasn’t the only victim of Curry’s jokes however, with Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams also being targeted by the 34-year-old.

"Grant Williams, I see you in the building! It's great to see you again, my man! I know you like this color, I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring." Steph Curry took a jab at Williams an the Celtics 🤣pic.twitter.com/MOiNJ6wouy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Curry’s Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games during the NBA finals, and he knew just the perfect time to remind Williams as he sat innocently in the audience.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the speech, which arguably rivalled Chris Rock’s Oscars opening monologue.

Steph Curry is the greatest ESPYS host of all time 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Guru (@DrGuru_) July 21, 2022

Curry also couldn’t leave the arena without taking another shot at LeBron’s Lakers, in the wake of the LA Rams’ Super Bowl triumph earlier this year.

On the night, the Warriors point guard took home a pair of awards: Best NBA Player of the Year and Best Record-Breaking Performance, which he won for smashing Ray Allen’s award for most 3-pointers in league history.

There is no more dangerous man with a microphone than Stephen Curry after winning his first Finals MVP after years of torture in the media and winning yet another championship without Kevin Durant.