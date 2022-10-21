NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Tatum Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Heat vs Celtics and Warriors vs Nuggets.

Tonight’s national TV games are Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN.

Strap in for what should be an exciting rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals and a showdown between two of the best in the world; Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic.

Jayson Tatum over 24.5 points @ -135 with BetOnline

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum wasted absolutely no time in getting his MVP campaign on track on opening night against the Philadelphia 76ers, posting a double double of 35 points and 12 assists alongside four dimes.

The 24-year-old is currently +1000 (fourth favorite) to win MVP this season behind frontrunner Luka Doncic, followed by Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At a price of -135 to score at least 25 points against the Miami Heat tonight, Tatum’s player prop is a safe bet.

Nikola Jokic to have a triple double @ +450 with BetOnline

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP award for the last two consecutive seasons and will be a tough opponent to beat for any of the league’s stars once again.

Despite Denver opening the season with a disappointing loss to the rebuilding Utah Jazz, Jokic posted 27 points, four rebounds and six assists on 71% shooting from the field.

In 74 regular season games in 2021-22, the 27-year-old recorded 19 triple doubles and is at a tempting price of +450 for his first of the campaign tonight.

Steph Curry over 25.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline

Reigning Finals MVP Steph Curry put up 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the Warriors opening night showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, showing no signs of rust or a hangover.

Curry shot an efficient 45% from the field and was a +20 whilst on the floor for Golden State. The 34-year-old has averaged 24.3 points per game across his 13-year NBA career.

We’re tipping the two-time MVP to exceed his point prop against the Nuggets on Friday with at least 26 on the board.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Miami Heat +140 Boston Celtics -120

