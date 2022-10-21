Main Page
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Tatum Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Heat vs Celtics and Warriors vs Nuggets.
Tonight’s national TV games are Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN.
Strap in for what should be an exciting rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals and a showdown between two of the best in the world; Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic.
Best NBA Player Prop Sportsbooks
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Jayson Tatum over 24.5 points @ -135 with BetOnline
- Nikola Jokic to have a triple double @ +450 with BetOnline
- Steph Curry over 25.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline
How To Claim The $1000 NBA Week 1 Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in free bets ready for NBA opening week
Jayson Tatum over 24.5 points @ -135 with BetOnline
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum wasted absolutely no time in getting his MVP campaign on track on opening night against the Philadelphia 76ers, posting a double double of 35 points and 12 assists alongside four dimes.
The 24-year-old is currently +1000 (fourth favorite) to win MVP this season behind frontrunner Luka Doncic, followed by Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
At a price of -135 to score at least 25 points against the Miami Heat tonight, Tatum’s player prop is a safe bet.
That's how you open the season JT! #PhantomCam
🔥 35 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/mstlXTDjmK
— NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2022
Nikola Jokic to have a triple double @ +450 with BetOnline
Nikola Jokic has won the MVP award for the last two consecutive seasons and will be a tough opponent to beat for any of the league’s stars once again.
Despite Denver opening the season with a disappointing loss to the rebuilding Utah Jazz, Jokic posted 27 points, four rebounds and six assists on 71% shooting from the field.
In 74 regular season games in 2021-22, the 27-year-old recorded 19 triple doubles and is at a tempting price of +450 for his first of the campaign tonight.
Three-peat? 🃏 pic.twitter.com/cx7y4Qbjfk
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2022
Steph Curry over 25.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline
Reigning Finals MVP Steph Curry put up 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the Warriors opening night showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, showing no signs of rust or a hangover.
Curry shot an efficient 45% from the field and was a +20 whilst on the floor for Golden State. The 34-year-old has averaged 24.3 points per game across his 13-year NBA career.
We’re tipping the two-time MVP to exceed his point prop against the Nuggets on Friday with at least 26 on the board.
Steph Curry with the dagger and one ☝️ pic.twitter.com/5TZHFPxrZh
— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 19, 2022
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Miami Heat
|+140
|Boston Celtics
|-120
Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Golden State Warriors
|-205
|Denver Nuggets
|+175
- Best NBA Betting Sites For Friday 21st October 2022 With $6000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
- NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Tatum Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets
- Massachusetts gaming regulators yet to reveal their hand for online sports betting licensing
- How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game: Watch NBA Games On Tonight For Free
- Mississippi sports betting handle doubles to US$43m in September
-
NBA4 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden State Warriors
-
Main Page5 days ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract
-
NBA2 days ago
5 Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Ja Morant Double-Double Leads Our Best Bets
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert wants to play for a championship