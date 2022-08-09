NBA outlet HoopsHype have released their top 10 small forwards in the NBA entering next season and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum tops the list at number one.

The list has gained significant traction since being released and has over 2,000 retweets after being quoted by popular Twitter account @TheNBACentral as fans took to the platform to give their say.

https://t.co/2EtjT5GLsG’s top 10 SFs entering next season: 1. Jayson Tatum

2. Kevin Durant

3. Kawhi Leonard

4. LeBron James

5. Jimmy Butler

6. Paul George

7. Brandon Ingram

8. DeMar DeRozan

9. Khris Middleton

10. Mikal Bridges — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 8, 2022

Tatum is ranked ahead of two-time Finals MVPs Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, as well as one of the greatest players of all time in LeBron James who is now entering his 20th season in the NBA.

The 24-year-old led Boston to their best ever finish in the playoffs since 2010, as the Celtics bowed out in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Tatum will be eligible to sign an NBA-record $298m extension if he makes an All-NBA team next season which he has already made in two previous years; third team in 2020 and first team in 2022.

He was able to fight through and defeat Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler to put his name amongst the greatest in the game at this current point.

Despite rumoured trade talks between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over a deal that sends Kevin Durant to Boston in exchange for Jaylen Brown and others, everything that we’ve heard from Brad Stevens, Celtics General Manager and Ime Udoka, the coach, suggests that this current roster is likely to remain the same.

Tatum has recently stated that he believes he is one of the best players in the NBA at age 24, but there is still a lot more he can improve on as the beginning of the 2022-23 season in October gets closer.