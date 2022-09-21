NBA
Jayson Tatum recalls smashing Michael Jordan’s wine glass at dinner
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has recalled meeting Michael Jordan for the first time in Paris, when he accidentally broke the five-time MVP’s wine glass.
Tatum, 24, was flown out to Paris in 2019 alongside the likes of Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony after signing with Jordan Brand following a breakout rookie season as the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals.
Michael Jordan announces the signing of @jaytatum0 to @Jumpman23 in Paris. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RMCI0Vj8HF
— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) June 21, 2019
In a YouTube interview with All The Smoke, Tatum confirms that he lived every basketball fan’s worst nightmare.
“I have a funny story. We were in Paris, and I had met MJ earlier in the morning. It was my debut at Jordan Brand, and I did a bit of media outreach. That evening, we had dinner planned. There was Melo, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Spike Lee – basically, everyone.
“I remember walking towards the table, and I was super nervous. MJ was seated, his wife was next to him, and Spike Lee next to her. I arrive, and I tell myself that it’s good to go say hi before I sit down. I had spoken to him earlier in the day, we had a real conversation, so I figured I knew him and that was going to do it.
“The problem is that I get to his level and my hand starts to sweat! I said something like, ‘Are you okay Mike?’. I made the gesture to shake his hand, and in doing so I spilled his wine glass on the table, and his glass broke. I was panicked, ‘Oh no, let me get a towel, let me help you!’. He replied: ‘Don’t worry kid, no problem, don’t panic’. In my head I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy’.”
Bem-vindo a família, JUMPMAN!!!
Em evento realizado em Paris, Michael Jordan anunciou que Jayson Tatum é o novo membro da Jordan Brand. pic.twitter.com/Dscr7KGDaW
— Menina NBA (@meninanba) June 24, 2019
Looking for some action ahead of the upcoming NBA season? Check out the best NBA betting sites.
- Suns forward Jae Crowder would welcome return to Heat
- Jayson Tatum recalls smashing Michael Jordan’s wine glass at dinner
- ESPN release best 11-25 NBA player rankings for 2022-23 | Anthony Davis at 20
- Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hit with $40,000 fine for homophobic remarks
- Celtics C Robert Williams to miss 4-6 weeks with left knee surgery
-
California2 weeks ago
Industry analysts predict sports betting defeat for California | CA online not likely
-
Main Page2 days ago
Bucks sign guard Iverson Molinar to one-year, $1.02 million deal
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Knicks most valuable NBA team, worth $5.8 billion in 2022
-
Legal2 weeks ago
Maryland finally launches online sports betting applications