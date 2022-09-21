Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has recalled meeting Michael Jordan for the first time in Paris, when he accidentally broke the five-time MVP’s wine glass.

Tatum, 24, was flown out to Paris in 2019 alongside the likes of Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony after signing with Jordan Brand following a breakout rookie season as the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

In a YouTube interview with All The Smoke, Tatum confirms that he lived every basketball fan’s worst nightmare.

“I have a funny story. We were in Paris, and I had met MJ earlier in the morning. It was my debut at Jordan Brand, and I did a bit of media outreach. That evening, we had dinner planned. There was Melo, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Spike Lee – basically, everyone.

“I remember walking towards the table, and I was super nervous. MJ was seated, his wife was next to him, and Spike Lee next to her. I arrive, and I tell myself that it’s good to go say hi before I sit down. I had spoken to him earlier in the day, we had a real conversation, so I figured I knew him and that was going to do it.

“The problem is that I get to his level and my hand starts to sweat! I said something like, ‘Are you okay Mike?’. I made the gesture to shake his hand, and in doing so I spilled his wine glass on the table, and his glass broke. I was panicked, ‘Oh no, let me get a towel, let me help you!’. He replied: ‘Don’t worry kid, no problem, don’t panic’. In my head I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy’.”

Bem-vindo a família, JUMPMAN!!! Em evento realizado em Paris, Michael Jordan anunciou que Jayson Tatum é o novo membro da Jordan Brand. pic.twitter.com/Dscr7KGDaW — Menina NBA (@meninanba) June 24, 2019

