Jayson Tatum can sign record $298 million extension in 2024

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum can sign a record-breaking $298m extension in 2024 and will become supermax eligible if he earns All-NBA honours again in the 2022-23 season.

Jayson Tatum led the Boston to their best ever finish in the playoffs since 2010, as the Celtics bowed out in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Tatum, 24, will be eligible to sign an NBA-record $298m extension if he makes an All-NBA team next season which he has already made in two previous years; third team in 2020 and first team in 2022.

REPORT: If Jayson Tatum makes the 2023 All-NBA team he would become eligible to sign a 5-year, $298M supermax extension during the 2024 offseason. (via @BobbyMarks42, https://t.co/kdrPmKXns3) pic.twitter.com/EdwTP5L33b — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 3, 2022

The 24-year-old was able to fight through and defeat Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler to put his name amongst the greatest in the game at this current point.

Despite falling short against Steph Curry, this was potentially due to various injuries sustained throughout the playoffs – with noted incidents including a poster dunk on Giannis in Milwaukee during the second round, and a collision with Victor Oladpio of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals which left Tatum with a beaten right shoulder.

GAME 6 JAYSON TATUM 🔥 46-9-4 on 53/47/71 shooting pic.twitter.com/U7Ux5Ejswa — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) August 3, 2022

Tatum produced some special moments in the playoffs for the Celtics, and is the cornerstone of the franchise’s foreseeable future alongside core members Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams.

Despite rumoured trade talks between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over a deal that sends Kevin Durant to Boston in exchange for Jaylen Brown and others, everything that we’ve heard from Brad Stevens, Celtics General Manager and Ime Udoka, the coach, suggests that this current roster is likely to remain the same.

The Celtics announced their pre-season schedule yesterday, and will face off against the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in two mini-series.