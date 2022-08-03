Boston Celtics announce pre-season schedule with return on October 2

The Boston Celtics have announced their pre-season schedule ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 campaign which begins in mid October.

Ime Udoka’s team will look to get over the final hurdle and bring a championship home to Boston after coming so close to an 18th ring in June, falling short to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The Celtics will begin by hosting Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets on October 2nd at 1pm local time, with young star LaMelo Ball set to make an appearance in front of the TD Garden crowd.

Three days later on October 5th, the Celtics will welcome 2019 champions Toronto Raptors to Boston, as the Atlantic Division rivals go head-to-head once again after ending the season series 2-2 in 2021-22.

On October 7th, the Celtics will again play Charlotte but this time it will be in North Carolina where Ime Udoka’s team put up two spectacular performances at Spectrum Center – where Jayson Tatum erupted for 44 and 41 points respectively.

The final pre-season game will close-out the NBA Canada series with Boston heading to face Toronto at the Bell Centre and this is where we are likely to see the final draft of Ime Udoka’s line-up for the 2022-23 season, including who the starters will be and who are likely to play high rotation minutes.

60 days until we’re back on the parquet ☘️⏳ pic.twitter.com/b48BmnVQXg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 3, 2022

Speculation remains about how the Celtics roster will look come the beginning of pre-season, and whether Kevin Durant will pull on the famous Boston threads in Jaylen Brown’s place while wearing his number.

Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari are two significantly important pieces to help prop the Celtics up from runners-up to champions, and the likes of Brodric Thomas and Justin Jackson are expected to compete for some of the team’s final roster spots.

The upcoming 2022-23 season is expected to be yet another strong bid for an NBA championship led by sophomore-year coach Ime Udoka and his famous defense-first philosophy that took the basketball world by storm earlier last season.