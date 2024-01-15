Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight (Jan. 15) in Celtics-Raptors game?

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (right knee hyperextension) has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s road game against the Toronto Raptors. The two-time All-Star has missed only two games this season.

Brown, 27, is currently the only Celtics player listed on the injury report. Through 37 starts this season, the eight-year veteran is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.5 minutes per game.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the No. 1 favorite to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

“I still think I have a lot of potential I haven’t tapped into, yet” Jaylen Brown says he’s always focused on getting better, and he believes there’s still a lot more room for growth pic.twitter.com/4CgyCdts6V — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2024



Brown is also shooting a career-best 49.6% from the field, 36.7% from deep, and 73.5% at the foul line. In Boston’s 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers last Monday, he recorded a season-high 40 points in 38 minutes of action.

The University of California, Berkeley product is averaging a player efficiency rating of 18.2, a true shooting percentage of 58.4%, and a usage percentage of 28.9% as well.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (right knee hyperextension) out against Toronto Raptors

Furthermore, Brown ranks ninth in the NBA this season in field goals (331), 17th in field goal attempts (667), 16th in 2-point field goals (250), 20th in turnovers (96), and 20th in defensive win shares (1.7).

As for Toronto’s injury report, forward Otto Porter Jr. (knee) was downgraded to out. Centers Jakob Poeltl (ankle) and Christian Koloko (respiratory) remain out indefinitely.

For interesting betting trends, the Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 contests and have won the past seven matchups with the Raptors. Boston is also 11-1 in its previous 12 road games against Toronto.



Meanwhile, the Raptors are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Toronto is 1-4 in its past five contests. Plus, the club is winless in its previous 12 meetings with an Atlantic Division opponent.

Toronto enters this matchup on a three-game skid.

Boston is 3-0 against the Raptors in the season series. The Celtics won the last meeting 120-118 on Dec. 30. Brown scored 31 points in his team’s third head-to-head victory.

NBA sportsbooks show the Celtics as 6-point favorites. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston holds a 68.4% chance of defeating the Raptors on the road Monday night.