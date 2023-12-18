Ex-NBA Player Eric Montross Dead At 52 After Cancer Battle

Ex-NBA player Eric Montross — the Boston Celtics‘ ninth overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft — passed away Sunday at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer, his family announced Monday.

The former 7-foot center was a star for the University of North Carolina. He helped the Tar Heels win the 1993 NCAA National Championship against the University of Michigan.

“The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill,” a statement released by UNC said.

"Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.

“Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.

“They also thank the many members of the medical community — and particularly those at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center — who matched his fight with equal passion.

“To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.

Former UNC center Eric Montross' No. 00 jersey hangs in the rafters at Smith Center UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz also acknowledged Montross' passing. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my good friend and Tar Heel legend Eric Montross. He was an incredible friend, a passionate leader and an inspiring advocate for our campus," he said in a statement. "His impact extended well beyond the court with his tireless support of the UNC Children's Hospital and his annual Father's Day basketball camp. We have lost a great Tar Heel, and Eric will be truly missed. Please keep Laura, Sarah, Andrew and Megan in your thoughts and prayers."

Furthermore, Montross made 105 starts in 139 games played with UNC. As a junior in the 1992-93 season, he averaged a career-high 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 38 appearances. Montross also shot career bests of 61.5% from the field and 68.4% at the foul line. The Indiana native was named to the first-team All-ACC at the end of the season. His jersey No. 00 hangs in the rafters at the university’s Smith Center. ESPN broadcaster Jay Bilas, a former Duke player and assistant coach, offered his condolences on social media. “Heartbroken,” he said on X, formerly Twitter. “Eric Montross was the nicest, kindest person one could ever know. A great player and champion, husband, father, friend, and a truly wonderful, beautiful soul. RIP Eric Montross.”

Montross was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second-Team in 1995 Montross played eight seasons (1994-2002) in the NBA. He spent his first two seasons (1994-96) with the Celtics and the 1996-97 season with the Dallas Mavericks and New Jersey Nets. The 7-footer went on to play for the Philadelphia 76ers (1997-98 season), Detroit Pistons (1998-2001), and Toronto Raptors (2000-02). In his rookie 1994-95 NBA season with Boston, the center averaged career highs of 10 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 29.7 minutes per game. Also, he shot 53.4% from the floor and a career-best 63.5% at the line. He was then selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. However, Montross never again matched this level of production. In 465 career NBA games, Montross averaged 4.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 18.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 49% from the floor and 47.8% at the foul line. Montross retired in 2003 due to a foot injury. The former Celtic went on to provide color commentary for Tar Heels basketball games. He worked as a radio analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network as well. Of course, he stepped away this season after announcing his cancer diagnosis. “Even if you don’t see me — and I know I’m hard to miss — I will be cheering on our Tar Heels during every single game,” Montross said in a video message to fans this past October. “Thank you for your support of Carolina Basketball, a program we all love so much. Thank you also for supporting those we love, wherever they are, who are fighting this terrible disease.”