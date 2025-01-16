Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving (Back) Out Against Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving has been downgraded to out for Wednesday night’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, his intention had been to play both games of a back-to-back after returning from a five-game absence due to a bulging disc in his lower back.

“It’s a bulging disc in your back, so just got to do your best to manage it,” said Irving, who scored 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting in Tuesday’s 118-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“It’s not to the point where it’s bad enough where I need surgery, which I’m grateful to God, but I have the support of my medical staff. A few other people in this locker room deal with the same thing. So just being smart about, that’s it. Not being too cautious.”

Mavs Injury Update: Kyrie Irving (lumbar back sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle sprain), Luka Dončić (left calf strain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) will be OUT against the New Orleans Pelicans. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 15, 2025



Through 31 games (all starts) this season, Irving is averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.4 minutes per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range, and 89.4% at the foul line.

Mavericks starting center Dereck Lively II was also ruled out against the Pelicans because of a sprained right ankle he suffered in the first quarter of Tuesday’s loss.

Five-time All-Star guard Luka Doncic has also not played since straining his left calf on Christmas. Doncic is scheduled to be reevaluated in the last week of January.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are without Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) since the veteran forward is sitting on the second night of a back-to-back.

New Orleans is also missing starting forwards Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herb Jones (shoulder) due to injuries that have sidelined them for extended periods.

The Mavericks are 22-18 and sit sixth in the Western Conference standings. Dallas is traveling to New Orleans looking to end its four-game road skid.