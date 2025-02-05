The Dallas Mavericks have already lost nearly one million Instagram followers since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Before the blockbuster trade, the Mavs had more than 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

Dallas Mavericks Dropped From 5.3 Million Instagram Followers Before The Luka Doncic Trade To 4.6 Million

In the three days since the Doncic trade, the Mavericks’ follower count has dropped to 4.6 million. Overall, Dallas has lost more than 700,000 followers — and the number continues to decline.

Meanwhile, Doncic has gained nearly 400,000 new Instagram followers since the trade, according to RotoGrinders. The Lakers have also gained over 185,000 followers since landing the five-time All-NBA member.

In addition to the Mavs losing hundreds of thousands of followers, they also lost a follow from Doncic himself. However, he still follows the Dallas Cowboys, showing some continued support for Big D.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the American Airlines Center after the trade to protest and mourn the loss of their superstar player. A few supporters even brought a casket and held a mock funeral for Doncic’s time with the team.

Mavs Fans Remain Upset

Most Mavericks fans described their reaction to the trade as shocking.

“Luka, you were supposed to stay here forever. We love you, Luka. My kids were supposed to watch you,” said Miguel Castro, who drove two hours from Cleburne to be at the AAC.



“This is the worst moment of my life,” Finesse Fave added. “Luka filled that stadium. Who’s going to fill it now? I went through the five stages of grief. At this point, we have to accept the truth that he’s been traded.”

A viral video FOX 4 posted of the longtime fan reacting to the trade has been viewed millions of times.

Mavericks Have Offered Refunds To Fans Who Have Canceled Season Tickets After The Doncic Trade

The Mavericks have even offered refunds to fans who have canceled season tickets in the wake of the trade.

Paul Livengood of WFAA Dallas reported there was “at least one season ticket holder who asked for a ticket cancellation and will be getting a refund, according to an email correspondence between the ticket holder and a team employee.”

The refunds are for the Mavericks’ remaining home games this season. Since Dallas has 16 home games left this regular season, the refund is valued at approximately $2,000.

Livengood also noted there was a GoFundMe started to raise money to buy billboards to let the Mavericks know how upset they were with the Doncic trade. A brewery in the area even started selling a “sell the team” beer.

“We value every season ticket member relationship and reps are available to take calls from members with any concerns or questions,” Mavs vice president of corporate communications Erin Finegold said via text message.

Additionally, several Doncic supporters held signs criticizing Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, who negotiated the deal behind closed doors with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

“I’m sorry they’re frustrated, but it’s something that we believe in as an organization,” Harrison said Sunday. “It’s going to make us better. We believe that it sets us up to win, not only now, but also in the future. And when we win, I believe the frustration will go away.”