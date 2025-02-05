Mavericks Offering Season Ticket Refunds After Luka Doncic Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have offered refunds to fans who have canceled season tickets in the wake of Sunday’s trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

Paul Livengood of WFAA Dallas reported there was “at least one season ticket holder who asked for a ticket cancellation and will be getting a refund, according to an email correspondence between the ticket holder and a team employee.”

The refunds are for the Mavericks’ remaining home games this season. Since Dallas has 16 home games left this regular season, the refund is valued at approximately $2,000.

Mavs fans protesting outside of American Airlines Center 😳👀 “SELL! THE! TEAM!” 🗣️ (via @jake_riepma 105.3 The Fan Show Host) pic.twitter.com/NXoEnAuuAf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2025



Livengood also noted there was a GoFundMe started to raise money to buy billboards to let the Mavericks know how upset they were with the Doncic trade. A brewery in the area even started selling a “sell the team” beer.

“We value every season ticket member relationship and reps are available to take calls from members with any concerns or questions,” Mavs vice president of corporate communications Erin Finegold said via text message.

Following Finegold’s text message, the Mavericks also provided a statement to Livengood as well that addressed concerns about next season for ticket holders:

“Regarding tickets, no determination has been made about season ticket pricing for the 2025-26 season. Season ticket members will hear from their reps over the next few weeks.”

Over the weekend, the Mavericks traded the 25-year-old Luka Doncic, a five-time first-team All-NBA member who is entering his prime, to the Lakers along with reserve forwards Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for 31-year-old All-NBA forward/center Anthony Davis, wing Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick.



Mavericks fans protested outside the American Airlines Center early Sunday morning, just hours after the deal was made. Several Doncic supporters held signs criticizing Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, who negotiated the deal behind closed doors with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

“I’m sorry they’re frustrated, but it’s something that we believe in as an organization,” Harrison said Sunday. “It’s going to make us better. We believe that it sets us up to win, not only now, but also in the future. And when we win, I believe the frustration will go away.”