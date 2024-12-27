Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Out At Least A Month With Calf Injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be reevaluated in one month after sustaining a left calf strain in Wednesday’s Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic, 25, underwent an MRI and received multiple opinions on the injury Thursday, according to reports.

Luka Doncic will miss at least 15 games, making him ineligible for the 2024-25 NBA season awards and honors

Doncic exited late in the second quarter Wednesday after grimacing in pain when he planted on his left foot after picking up his dribble. He immediately signaled to the Mavericks bench that he was injured and was unable to make it back to the defensive end.

After the Timberwolves scored, the Mavs called a timeout with 2:31 remaining in the first half to allow Doncic to leave the game. He hobbled to the locker room for further evaluation and was ruled out minutes later. Doncic used crutches while leaving the arena postgame.

Since Doncic will be reevaluated in 30 days, this means the five-time All-Star will miss at least 15 games and be eliminated from contention for the NBA’s season awards and honors, such as MVP and the All-NBA teams.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated in one month after sustaining a left calf strain on Christmas Day, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/HVrzlaEzOR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2024



The 6-foot-6 Doncic has an extensive history of injuries to that calf. He recently missed all of this season’s training camp and preseason because of a left calf contusion. Doncic’s latest injury marks the third time that he has strained the calf over the past few years.

He missed the first three games of the 2022 playoffs after straining it during the regular-season finale and was sidelined for most of the 2023 preseason after straining it during a practice in Madrid.

Doncic has already missed eight games this season because of a right knee contusion, a right wrist sprain, and a left heel contusion. He appeared in 70 contests last season, the most since his rookie campaign (72 games).

Additionally, Doncic returned from a two-game absence due to the heel contusion for Monday’s home win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Dallas is 6-2 in those games Doncic has missed.

Doncic is eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025, giving him $73.4 million per season

Through 22 games (all starts) this season, Luka Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, a career-high 2.0 steals, and 35.7 minutes per contest while shooting 46.4% from the floor, 35.4% from beyond the arc, and 76.7% at the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving scored 39 points in the Mavs’ loss to Minnesota, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Mavs ahead in the final minute. He finished 14-of-27 (51.9%) shooting from the field, 5-of-14 (35.7%) from 3-point range, and made all six free throws.

“Praying for Luka just to have a speedy recovery,” said Irving after Wednesday’s loss, when the Mavs cut a 28-point deficit to two points in the final minute. “However long the timetable is, we’re going to have to adjust. It’s just the nature of the business. Hopefully, he just takes his time and comes back when he’s ready.”

Doncic has been named to the All-NBA First Team in each of the past five seasons. Since Doncic earned his fifth selection in 2023-24, he is eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025.

The seven-year veteran would earn $73.4 million per season on such a deal. He is currently making $43.03 million this season. This is part of the five-year, $215.16 million contract he signed with the Mavericks in 2021.