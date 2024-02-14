Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will become eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025 after he makes All-NBA First Team in the 2023-24 season.

The five-time All-Star guard would earn $73.4 million per season on such a deal. Doncic, 24, is currently making $40.04 million this season. This is part of the five-year, $215.16 million contract he signed with Dallas in 2021.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Doncic holds fourth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Mavericks Luka Doncic note: when he makes the All-NBA team, 1st team once again this season, Doncic is eligible to sign a projected 5-yr, $367 million supermax extension in 2025 An average salary of $73.4 MILLION A SEASON! #MFFL — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) February 13, 2024



Doncic’s current deal includes a 2026-27 player option worth $48.96 million and a 15% trade bonus. After the Mavericks selected him No. 3 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, he inked a four-year, $32.46 million rookie-scale contract.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise in the offseason. It’s the single largest contract in NBA history.

Of course, Doncic is projected to earn his fifth straight All-NBA First-Team selection. Through 46 games (all starts) this season, he’s averaging career highs of 34.3 points, 9.6 assists, and 37.6 minutes per game.

Another extension is likely.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic leads NBA in points per game, scored a career-high 73 points

The six-year veteran is also shooting 49.1% from the field and career bests of 37.9% from 3-point range and 77.5% at the foul line. His true shooting percentage (62%) and 3-point attempt rate (43.9%) are both career highs as well.

More importantly, Doncic leads the NBA this season in points per game (34.3) and field goal attempts (1,082). He’s third in points (1,579) and fifth in assists (440). Plus, he’s third in value over replacement player (5.2), second in usage percentage (35.9%), and third in triple-doubles (10).

In Dallas’ 148-143 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, the guard recorded a career-high 73 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 45 minutes played.

Breaking: Luka Doncic has agreed to sign a landmark five-year, $207-million supermax rookie extension, his agent tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/TShgukAYNX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 9, 2021



The four-time All-NBA member shot 25-of-33 (75.8%) from the floor, 8-of-13 (61.5%) from deep, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the line. Doncic tied Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history.

He also became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points and 10 rebounds in a game — joining Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robinson, and Joel Embiid.

Doncic posted a career-high game score of 64, the second highest behind NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (64.6) in 1990. The Chicago Bulls legend notched the highest game score in a 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28, 1990.

Kobe Bryant (63.5) is third on the all-time game score list. Embiid (62.5) is fourth, followed by Donovan Mitchell (60.8), Karl Malone (60.2), Damian Lillard (57.6), and other greats.

NBA sportsbooks show Luka Doncic with fourth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Stephen Curry, Lillard, and Gilgeous-Alexander.