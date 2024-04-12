Kyrie Irving’s Streak of 31 Consecutive Games Played Ends Tonight

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving’s streak of 31 consecutive games played will end tonight against the Detroit Pistons due to left hamstring soreness. The eight-time All-Star played in a career-high 42 straight games with the Cleveland Cavaliers from Jan. 2, 2016, through March 24, 2016.

The Mavericks are also 16-2 over an 18-game span for the first time since their championship season in 2011. Dallas has the league’s No. 1 defense during this run with Irving and Luka Doncic on the court, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Mavericks hold sixth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kyrie Irving’s streak of 31 consecutive games played will end tomorrow night. He’s listed as out vs. Pistons due to left hamstring soreness. Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) is questionable. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 11, 2024



Kyrie Irving, 32, will earn a $1 million bonus since the Mavs’ earned their 50th win. Dallas is 39-19 with Irving in the lineup, including 24-7 during his streak of 31 consecutive games played.

Through 58 games (all starts), Irving has averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35 minutes per game while shooting 49.7% from the field, 41.1% from 3-point range, and 90.5% at the free throw line.

In Dallas’ 147-136 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the 13-year veteran recorded a season-high 48 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 44 minutes of action.

Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving entered the top 100 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 17,199 points

With the Mavericks’ 111-92 win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Dallas secured a playoff berth for the 25th time in the franchise’s 44-year history. The Mavs also secured their fifth division title in team history (1987, 2007, 2010, 2021, 2024).

Dallas has now made the playoffs 19 times in the last 24 years. The Boston Celtics (20) and San Antonio Spurs (19) are the only teams with as many postseason appearances in that span (since 2000-01), per Mavs PR. This is the sixth consecutive season that Dallas has finished with at least 30 wins as well.

With his 25-point effort in last night’s win at Miami, Kyrie Irving passed Chris Bosh (17,189) for 100th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Irving, who now sits at 17,199 career points, is one of 20 players in NBA history with at least 17,000 points and 1,700 3FGM. pic.twitter.com/39oohLNs0L — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 11, 2024



Moreover, Kyrie Irving with 17,199 career points passed Chris Bosh (17,189) for 100th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with his 25-point effort at Miami. He is one of 20 players in NBA history with at least 17,000 points and 1,700 3-pointers.

Additionally, the Mavs are scheduled to play the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. However, it has yet to be determined which team will host as the No. 4 seed.The 2024 NBA Playoffs begin Saturday, April 20.