Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is just one of six players in NBA history to record at least 2,300 points, 600 rebounds, and 600 assists in a single season.

Michael Jordan leads the list with 2,633 points, 652 rebounds, and 650 assists in the 1988-89 season. Russell Westbrook is second with 2,558 points, 864 boards, and 840 dimes in 2016-17.

Per to a few NBA betting sites, Doncic holds third-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Doncic is one of just six players in NBA history to record at least 2,300 points, 600 rebounds, and 600 assists in a single season. Wilt, Bird, and LeBron are surprisingly not on this list. pic.twitter.com/tY6iIZBFQQ — Jim Miloch (@podoffame) April 11, 2024



Oscar Robertson holds the next two spots with 2,480 points, 783 rebounds, and 868 assists in 1963-64 and 2,432 points, 985 rebounds, and 899 assists in 1961-62.

Doncic, 25, has tallied 2,370 points, 647 rebounds, and 686 assists through 70 games (all starts) this season. James Harden (2,356-659-907 in 2016-17) is sixth, followed by John Havlicek (2,338-730-607 in 1970-71).

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic could become the 10th NBA player to average at least 34 PPG in a season

Last week, the five-time All-Star was on pace to become the 10th player in NBA history to average at least 34 points per game in a single season. However, he’s now below the mark.

Through 65 games (all starts) this season, he’s averaging a career-high 33.9 points per contest on 48.7% shooting from the field and career bests of 38.2% from 3-point range and 78.6% at the foul line.

Wilt Chamberlain tops the list with an average of 50.4 points per game in the 1961-62 season. Jordan is second with a 37.1 PPG average in 1986-87, followed by Harden (36.1 PPG in 2018-19), Rick Barry (35.6 PPG in 1966-67), Kobe Bryant (35.4 PPG in 2005-06), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (34.8 PPG in 1971-72), Elgin Baylor (34.8 PPG in 1960-61), Bob McAdoo (34.5 PPG in 1974-75), Tiny Archibald (34 PPG in 1972-73), and Doncic.

Luka Dončić appeared in his 400th career game in tonight’s win at Miami. Dončić (11,470 pts, 3,472 rebs, 3,317 asts) joins Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to total at least 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists through their first 400 career games. pic.twitter.com/26xrCdO41s — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 11, 2024



Additionally, in Dallas’ 115-105 win over the Utah Jazz on March 25, Doncic became the second-fastest NBA player to record 75 career triple-doubles in his 392nd career game.

Oscar Robertson leads the all-time list with just 182 games needed to record 75 triple-doubles. Jokic trails Doncic for third with 511 games, followed by Magic Johnson (518) and Westbrook (661).

Moreover, Doncic is one of nine players in NBA history to reach 75 triple-doubles. The six-year veteran is currently tied with Harden (77) for the eighth-most triple-doubles in league history.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Doncic will become eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025 after he makes All-NBA First Team this season. Of course, he would earn $73.4 million per season on such a deal.