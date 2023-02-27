Dallas Mavericks forward/center Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) is expected to return for Tuesday’s game versus the Indiana Pacers, per sources. The sixth-year player was upgraded to questionable on the injury report Monday afternoon.

Kleber has missed the last 35 games due to a torn hamstring, and the 31-year-old has been absent for a total of 40 games so far this season. Davis Bertans (left calf strain) also remains out indefinitely.

There is optimism in Dallas that key defender Maxi Kleber, out since mid-December with a right hamstring tear, will make his much-anticipated return to the lineup Tuesday against Indiana, league sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/ykq6VioM7c — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2023

Kleber has not played since the Mavericks’ 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 12. The reserve ended his outing with eight points, seven boards, one steal, and two blocks in 32 minutes of action.

After trading away Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith for Kyrie Irving, the team could certainly use Kleber’s defense right now. Dallas has lost five of its last 10 games.

Through 22 games off the bench this season, Kleber is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 block. To add to these statistics, the 6-foot-10 big man is shooting a career-best 49% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc. The Mavericks need him to return as soon as possible.

Maxi Kleber knocked down a few 3-pointers in Mavs’ 5-on-5 portion, his second practice in four days running in the full scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/DnIATrSK2j — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) February 27, 2023

On Oct. 27, in Dallas’ 129-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the German scored a season-high 15 points in 33 minutes off the bench. He finished 4-of-5 (80%) shooting from the field, 3-of-4 (75%) from 3-point range, and 4-of-6 (66.7%) at the foul line.

Last September, Kleber signed a three-year, $33 million veteran contract extension with the Mavericks. Of course, the forward/center is in the final season of his four-year, $35.6 million deal he inked during the 2019 offseason. Kleber will earn $11 million from 2023-24 through 2025-26.