Mavericks sign McKinley Wright, Mouhamadou Gueye to contracts

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard McKinley Wright IV and forward Mouhamadou Gueye to training camp deals. Wright went undrafted out of Colorado in 2021.

However, after signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, he went on to appear in just five NBA games.

While with the Phoenix Suns during this past Summer League, through five games, Wright averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Along with McKinley Wright IV, the Mavs are bringing Mouhamadou Gueye in for training camp Gueye spent his junior year at Pitt where he averaged 9.8 PPG, 6.3 REB, 2.1 BLK and shot 36.4% from three He's 6'10 with a 7'3 wingspan

Last season, in nine games played with the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the 6′ guard averaged 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1 steal per game. Also, Wright averaged 49.6% shooting from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

Wright ranked seventh in assists per game (7.3) in the G League last season, 15th in made free throws (27), fifth in minutes played per game (36.8) and 19th in total assists (59).

McKinley Wright IV signs training camp deal with Mavericks

Additionally, through 131 games played in the NCAA at Colorado, Wright averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In four years, he averaged 46.7% shooting from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc as well.

During his freshman 2017-18 season, the guard averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1 steal per game. He was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Then, in his sophomore 2018-19 season, the Minnesota native averaged 13 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Not to mention, Wright averaged career-highs 49.4% shooting from the field and 36.5% from downtown. The guard received his first All-Pac-12 First-Team selection.

Wright went on to receive two more All-Pac-12 First-Team selections in 2020 and 2021. At the end of his junior season, he was selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

Of course, by the end of his senior 2020-21 season, Wright had recorded career-high numbers. He averaged 15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The guard turns 24 this October. If he plays well during training camp, Wright could go on to help the Mavericks’ backcourt in this upcoming season.

Dallas signs Mouhamadou Gueye to training camp contract

As for Gueye, the 6’9″ forward went undrafted out of Pittsburgh a couple months ago. Through three years of college and 86 games played, the New York native averaged 8.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. To add to these statistics, he averaged 43.6% shooting from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range.

During his sophomore 2020-21 season at Stony Brook, in 21 games played and 16 starts, Gueye averaged 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 3.1 blocks per game. He was selected to the AEC All-Defensive First Team and All-AEC Third Team. And the forward won AEC Defensive Player of the Year.

In his freshman and sophomore seasons at Stony Brook, Gueye led the AEC in total blocks and blocks per game.

Last season, in his junior 2021-22 season at Pittsburgh, the forward averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. Gueye made starts in 28 of the 32 games he played.

One of Gueye’s most impressive attributes is his wide 7’3″ wingspan. He could have a brighter future in the G League with the Texas Legends. Though, coming off the bench, the forward definitely has the size to last in the NBA. Gueye turned 24 years old last month.

