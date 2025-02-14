Mavs Injuries: Gafford To Miss At Least 6 Weeks With MCL Sprain

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford is set to miss at least six weeks with a Grade 3 MCL sprain. ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon were first to report.

It was previously confirmed that Gafford would be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks and sit out until at least Feb. 25. The latest update confirms he won’t return before the end of March.

These are trying times for Mavs fans, there seemingly being no respite in the bad news department since the Luka Doncic trade.

Anthony Davis is expected to miss significant time with an adductor strain, though he won’t require surgery. Dereck Lively II is still dealing with a right ankle stress fracture and will be re-evaluated in mid-March.

Dwight Powell has missed the last 14 games with a strained hip.

It looks increasingly likely that, even if Dallas makes the post-season, it will do so without any sense of continuity with the new look roster. It will also have to do so without all of its key big men for the majority of the remainder of the season.

Gafford was just playing some of his best basketball, averaging 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in the month of January.

Mavs Still Finding Ways To Overcome Injuries

Despite the mounting injury list, Dallas has won four of its last five games. The four wins came against the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat. That last win over the Heat came with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson resting as well.

The only loss was a one-point defeat in overtime against the Sacramento Kings. Gafford suffered his injury in this game.

Irving has been absolutely sensational since the Doncic trade, averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.2 steals.

Against Golden State, Irving looked his all-world best with 42 points that included 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Fan Frustration Becoming a Unifying Force?

There has been plenty of tension over the past week or so in the wake of the Doncic trade.

The criticism of Nico Harrison and the team’s governors has reached the point of fans chanting “Fire Nico.” The only way to overcome the frustration is to win.

Regular season wins are one thing and the Mavs are still only eighth in the West with a 30-26 record. With all that has transpired, it’s a deep playoff run that these fans want.

Without its two frontline centers and the face of who is replacing Doncic, it will be difficult to believe in that type of ceiling.