Miami’s Tyler Herro won the 2025 Starry 3-point contest

Damian Lillard was eyeing his third straight three-point contest win on Saturday night. However, 16 points in the first round was not enough for Lillard to advance to the Finals.

In the end, it was Buddy Hield, Tyler Herro, and Darius Garland. Hield needed all five baskets on his final rack to win the competition. He went 4-5 and just narrowly lost. With 24 points, Miami’s Tyler Herro won the Starry 3-point contest in 2025.

It’s been an impressive season for Miami’s Tyler Herro



On Saturday night, Miami’s Tyler Herro competed for the first time in the Starry 3-point contest. The other seven competitors in the field included Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Cam Johnson, Cade Cunningham, and Norman Powell. Herro’s 19 points in the first round were just enough for him to make the finals. The 25-year-old improved in the finals and had a score of 24.

Buddy Hield was the final player to go and he needed 24 or better to tie Herro. Unfortunately, Hield fell just short and lost 24-23. With 24 points in the final round, Tyler Herro won the 2025 Starry 3-point contest. The 2024-25 season has been a career-best year for Herro. His (23.9) points, (5.5) points, and (5.5) assists per game are new personal bests. With Jimmy Butler in Golden State, Herro is Miami’s go-to option offensively.

Tyler Herro’s (35.6) minutes per game is a career-best. Head coach Erik Spoelstra needs the production from his SG. It’s tough to keep Herro off the court. With a 25-28 record, the Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They have 29 games left in the regular season. Miami is back in action on Friday to face the Raptors.