NBA Headlines

Miami’s Tyler Herro won the 2025 Starry 3-point contest

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated44 seconds ago on February 17, 2025

Tyler Herro Heat pic

Damian Lillard was eyeing his third straight three-point contest win on Saturday night. However, 16 points in the first round was not enough for Lillard to advance to the Finals. 

In the end, it was Buddy Hield, Tyler Herro, and Darius Garland. Hield needed all five baskets on his final rack to win the competition. He went 4-5 and just narrowly lost. With 24 points, Miami’s Tyler Herro won the Starry 3-point contest in 2025.

It’s been an impressive season for Miami’s Tyler Herro


On Saturday night, Miami’s Tyler Herro competed for the first time in the Starry 3-point contest. The other seven competitors in the field included Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Cam Johnson, Cade Cunningham, and Norman Powell. Herro’s 19 points in the first round were just enough for him to make the finals. The 25-year-old improved in the finals and had a score of 24.

Buddy Hield was the final player to go and he needed 24 or better to tie Herro. Unfortunately, Hield fell just short and lost 24-23. With 24 points in the final round, Tyler Herro won the 2025 Starry 3-point contest. The 2024-25 season has been a career-best year for Herro. His (23.9) points, (5.5) points, and (5.5) assists per game are new personal bests. With Jimmy Butler in Golden State, Herro is Miami’s go-to option offensively.

Tyler Herro’s (35.6) minutes per game is a career-best. Head coach Erik Spoelstra needs the production from his SG. It’s tough to keep Herro off the court. With a 25-28 record, the Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They have 29 games left in the regular season. Miami is back in action on Friday to face the Raptors.