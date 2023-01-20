Michael Jordan 1997-98 Upper Deck autographed card sells for $840K at auction

A Michael Jordan 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch card autographed by the six-time Chicago Bulls champion sold for $840,000 at PWCC Marketplace Thursday evening.

The high-value card features the legend’s 1992 All-Star Game jersey, along with his autographed signature. On the back of the collector’s item is a statement by President Brian M. Burr of The Upper Deck Company, LLC.

This 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Patch Auto (18/23) sold last night at @PWCCmarketplace for $840,000. The card contains a patch from MJ's game-worn '92 All-Star Game jersey. This example last sold in 2018 for $94,630. That's 788% total appreciation, or 68.6% annually. 🤯📈 pic.twitter.com/RsQDF7WxA5 — Dylan Dittrich (@DylanDittrich) January 20, 2023

“Congratulations! You have received a ‘Game-Worn Jersey’ Card personally autographed by Michael Jordan,” the statement by Burr reads. “On the front of this card is an authentic piece of game-worn jersey from a jersey worn by Michael Jordan in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game.

“This card was not autographed in the presence of a representative of The Upper Deck Company, LLC., but was obtained directly from Michael Jordan. This certificate expressly warrants the authenticity of the athlete’s signature. Enjoy your autographed card!”

Moreover, the card was graded mint/near mint (BSG 8) by Beckett. Of course, the autograph received a perfect score of 10. “It’s a piece of history in that, it was the very first time you could pull a game-used and autographed Michael Jordan card out of a trading card pack,” PWCC executive Jesse Craig told TMZ Sports.

Furthermore, because Jordan wore the No. 23 jersey, only 23 cards were distributed. For that reason, the 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch card is difficult to find, especially with the legend’s autographed signature. This one is the sixth-highest selling Jordan card as well.

At the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, Michael Jordan led the East in scoring with 18 points in 31 minutes. The Hall of Famer also ended his performance with one rebound, five assists, and two steals. Equally important, he finished 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the floor.

However, the West went on to crush the East by 40 points, winning 153-113 at Orlando Arena. After logging 25 points on 75% shooting, Magic Johnson was named All-Star Game MVP.

A look at the very first pack-pulled Jordan patch autograph. 🤯🔥 This card ends tomorrow in the Premier Auction! pic.twitter.com/HyHOxcYmcQ — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) January 18, 2023

Through 80 starts with the Bulls in the 1991-92 season, Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.4 boards, 6.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Not to mention, while logging 38.8 minutes per contest, the eighth-year guard shot 51.9% from the field, 27% beyond the arc, and 83.2% at the foul line.

Additionally, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls advanced to their second straight NBA Finals en route to completing a repeat. Chicago defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in six games of the 1992 NBA Finals. Jordan won his second Finals MVP award after averaging 35.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

Will another Jordan card sell for more in the future? It’s possible. On July 18, 2021, a 1986 Fleer M.J. PSA 10 rookie card sold for the same amount.