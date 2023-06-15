This past offseason, Hornets’ Miles Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson. It happened in front of their children and Bridges received domestic-violence-related charges. He was sentenced to three years of probation On top of this, the league launched their own investigation as well. Bridges missed the 2022-23 season but recently announced that he’ll return soon. He should be back in the NBA next season if all goes well for him.

During the previous offseason, Bridges was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. While this was all going on, the Hornets actually offered him a $7.9 million qualifying offer. He was set to be a restricted free agent and wanted to be back with Charlotte in the future.

In his last season played during 2021-22, Bridges averaged a career-high (20.2) points, (7.8) rebounds, and (3.8) assists per game. He played in 80 of their 82 games that season as well. The team could have really used him last year when they were struggling with injuries and getting consistent wins.

Miles Bridges announces that he will be back soon pic.twitter.com/wdle53wWsz — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023

Miles Bridges has indicated that he’s going to be back in the league next season

The league launched its own investigation as a result of Bridges’ domestic violence case. They determined that he would have to serve a 30-game suspension before he could play again. However, it was determined that 20 games of the suspension had already been served. Leaving Bridges out for only the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season.

Reports say that Charlotte has an interest in bringing Bridges back, but there is some natural apprehension. Sources also said that the Lakers and Pistons are monitoring Bridges’ situation. At 25, the six-foot-six SF still has a number of years left in his NBA journey.

He may have ruined his chances of playing for the Charlotte Hornets again, but his talent is enough to have other teams interested. Bridges’ game took a giant leap in the 2021-22 season and that’s a promising sign moving forward. The 12th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has star potential. It won’t be easy to change the media’s narrative on him, but there’s no doubt that he’s been itching to be back on an NBA roster.