Home » news » Terry Rozier On Miles Bridges Thats My Brother We Definitely Miss Him

Main Page

Terry Rozier on Miles Bridges: “That’s my brother. We definitely miss him.”

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 51 seconds ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CLT_HORNETS_CELTICS_08
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has spoken out in support of former teammate and restricted free agent Miles Bridges who is facing domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Bridges faces a preliminary court hearing in Los Angeles on Friday following his arrest in July on felony domestic violence charges. The 24-year-old pled not guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children.

The forward is charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Bridges came close to a first NBA All-Star appearance last season, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 80 regular season games before the Hornets were eliminated in the Play-In tournament.

Irrespective of the court’s decision, the former Michigan State Spartan could be in line for a lengthy suspension from the NBA if there is any evidence of abuse.

Bridges’ $7.9m qualifying offer expired earlier this week, suggesting that Charlotte are willing to let the 24-year-old walk in free agency – however it is unlikely we will see the player in an NBA uniform in the near future.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now