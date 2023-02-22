Home » news » Hornets Forward Miles Bridges Tells Reporters That I Might Be Back In March Some In League Circles Find That To Be Unlikely

Main Page

Hornets Forward Miles Bridges Tells Reporters That ‘I Might Be Back In March’, Some In League Circles Find That To Be Unlikely

Updated 38 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Miles Bridges pic

The 2022-23 season has not been a strong one for the Charlotte Hornets as they are once again near the bottom of the league. LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are one of four teams who have yet to surpass 20 wins this season and have a 17-43. Last season, Miles Bridges lead the team with (20.2) points per game, but has not played a single game this year after he was arrested for domestic violence charges over the summer. Speaking with reporters yesterday Bridges said he might be back playing with the Hornets in March. 

However, some in league circles do not believe it is realistic of Bridges to think that the Hornets will want to play him this season for a number of reasons. He’s been under investigation by the NBA this season and has had to do a considerable amount of community service as well.

Last season he played (35.5) minutes per game for Charlotte and is hoping that they’ll bring him back to play this year. That would be a serious decision that the Hornets franchise as a whole would need to make. North Carolina Sports Betting sites have the Hornets at (+150000) to win the Finals this season.

Will Miles Bridges ever suit up in a Hornets uniform again?

This is going to be a tough circumstance for Bridges to overcome. Not only did the Hornets decline to pay him this season, but he is also likely to receive a lengthy suspension by the league once he’s signed or hits free-agency. Bridges sounded confident when he said he thinks he can be back by March.

He does not have a contract-extension with the Hornets past this season and insiders do not think they’ll play him even if he was eligible. The Hornets are a bottom four team in the league right now and are in prime position for a top lottery pick. Victor Wembanyama is set to be one of the biggest prospects in the NBA draft since LeBron James.

Charlotte needs to stay near the bottom of the league if they want to have a serious shot at the number-one overall pick. There has been no comment from the Hornet yet on what they plan to do with Bridges in the future.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now