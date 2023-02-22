The 2022-23 season has not been a strong one for the Charlotte Hornets as they are once again near the bottom of the league. LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are one of four teams who have yet to surpass 20 wins this season and have a 17-43. Last season, Miles Bridges lead the team with (20.2) points per game, but has not played a single game this year after he was arrested for domestic violence charges over the summer. Speaking with reporters yesterday Bridges said he might be back playing with the Hornets in March.

However, some in league circles do not believe it is realistic of Bridges to think that the Hornets will want to play him this season for a number of reasons. He’s been under investigation by the NBA this season and has had to do a considerable amount of community service as well.

Last season he played (35.5) minutes per game for Charlotte and is hoping that they'll bring him back to play this year. That would be a serious decision that the Hornets franchise as a whole would need to make.

“I might be back in March.” – Miles Bridges (per @LarryLage) pic.twitter.com/yoATeU3jug — Hornets Coverage (@hornetscoverage) February 22, 2023

Will Miles Bridges ever suit up in a Hornets uniform again?

This is going to be a tough circumstance for Bridges to overcome. Not only did the Hornets decline to pay him this season, but he is also likely to receive a lengthy suspension by the league once he’s signed or hits free-agency. Bridges sounded confident when he said he thinks he can be back by March.

He does not have a contract-extension with the Hornets past this season and insiders do not think they’ll play him even if he was eligible. The Hornets are a bottom four team in the league right now and are in prime position for a top lottery pick. Victor Wembanyama is set to be one of the biggest prospects in the NBA draft since LeBron James.

Charlotte needs to stay near the bottom of the league if they want to have a serious shot at the number-one overall pick. There has been no comment from the Hornet yet on what they plan to do with Bridges in the future.