Top Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama Will Be Happy With Whatever Team He Get’s Drafted To

The NBA draft is always a special time for teams who are looking to change the trajectory of their future. It’s a chance to get an elite talent that can improve the team the minute they step on the court. For the first time in nearly 20 years we have a draft prospect that has an unreal amount of hype and fans are eager to see him play in the NBA. French phenom Victor Wembanyama is highly regarded as the consensus number-one overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama turned 19 last month and he has a bright future ahead of him. He’s having a breakout season in the French LNB Pro A, playing his first year with the Metropolitans 92. NBA franchises are trying to put themselves in a position to be able to draft Wembanyama, but they’ll have to suffer a large amount of losing in the process.

Victor Wembanyama gets Mets 92 back on the winning track with 29 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and some ridiculous highlights as usual for the future No. 1 pick and French league MVP. pic.twitter.com/l376LEbQ1f — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 10, 2023

What teams will have the chance to draft Wembanyama?

Those in strong contention to draft Victor Wembanyama at the moment are the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets. All four of these teams are bottom two in their respective conferences and haven’t hit the 20-win mark yet this season.

In 21 games played for the Metropolitans this season, Wembanyama is averaging (22.2) points, (9.5) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (3.1) blocks per game. Those are all career-high’s for him and he’s playing (32.1) minutes per game. At seven-foot two he has elite touch near the basket and NBA scouts say that his three-point shooting still has room to improve.

When speaking with ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the top draft prospect had this to say about his preferences on where he wants to be drafted.

“There is no wrong team,”… “I am not worried; there is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don’t like to go there.” – Victor Wembanyama

There’s roughly 1/3 of the season left to play and teams near the bottom of the rankings will be doing what they can to stay in contention for Wembanyama.