The NBA announced on Thursday morning that they will be streaming all of Victor Wambanyama’s French League games this season. He’s widely viewed as the number one prospect in the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama plays for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolis 92, and the league wants to hype up the intriguing prospect ahead of the draft. He played against the NBA G League Ignite in Las Vegas and proved why he’s capable of being the first overall pick.

Live streams for his games will begin on October 29, and can be viewed on the NBA app. His team will be playing JL Bourg Basket at 2:00pm EST.

Victor Wembanyama is a prospect that no team can pass up

Any team in the NBA would love to have Wembanyama on their team. It’s not too often that you see a player with his skills at 7’4. NBA Commisioner Adam Silver said that the league has thought about ‘relegation’ as a solution for teams trying to tank for Wembanyama. He’s only 18 years old and still has the potential to make a serious impact on the league this year. A “race to the bottom” for Wembanyama.

Reporters have said that just drafting the the young man could add as much as $500 million to the value of that teams franchise. He can shoot like Kevin Durant and can finish around the basket like Joel Embiid and many other front court players. Kind of like a Giannis Antetokounmpo on steroids.

Some are saying that he is the greatest prospect since Lebron James in 2003. That’s high praise for Wembanyama, and his highlights back it up. He’s got a bright future ahead and he hasn’t even played in the NBA yet. This will be one of the most anticipated NBA drafts in a long time. Every team wants a chance to draft Wembanyama.