Kevin Durant on Ja Morant: “He’s the most marketable guy in our league”

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ 134-124 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum, Kevin Durant praised Ja Morant during the postgame interview.

“He’s the most marketable guy in our league — the face of our league going forward,” said Durant when reporters asked about Morant’s impact. “There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does.”

Morant helps his community whenever he can. Kevin Durant took note of that point. In October 2020, the guard donated a new recovery room to the Muray State Athletic Department.

Of course, he supplied the college with state-of-the-art equipment as well. Needless to say, Morant is a likeable player. That’s the bottom line. It’s part of the reason why he’s so marketable.

Additionally, prior to Morant’s rookie season, the guard also launched his shoe line with Nike in 2019. His new “Nike Ja 1” sneakers will launch next year. The color options include Cobalt Bliss (yellow), Phantom (green), and Game Royal (black).

On Monday night, Durant and Kyrie Irving led the Nets in scoring with 37 points. The forward also ended his outing with 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 39 minutes of action. He shot 14-of-20 from the field and sank one 3-pointer.

Meanwhile, Morant and Desmond Bane each scored team highs of 38 points for the Grizzlies. While shooting 12-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-6 from downtown, Morant amassed 8 rebounds and 7 assists in 34 minutes played.

“You can tell the changing of the eras in the league as time goes on,” continued Kevin Durant. “The last 10 years, this next 15, you see guys that are in the league right now that are going to help push the game forward.”

“That’s really what it’s all about. It’s not one guy, two guys, three guys that shift or change the game. It’s a group of us that do it, and Ja is definitely in that group, for sure.”

Through four starts to begin the 2022-23 season, Morant is averaging 35.3 points, 4.3 boards, 7 assists, and 1 steal. Not to mention, the 23-year-old is shooting 54.8% from the floor and 60% from 3-point range.

In a three-way tie for second in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies are 3-1. On Thursday night, Memphis takes on the winless Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

Moreover, after three games to start the season, Kevin Durant is averaging 32 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Plus, the two-time Finals MVP is shooting an impressive 55.9% from the field.

Though, the Nets are now 1-2. Their next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup can be watched live on ESPN.