‘The Rock’ Mocks Ja Morant, Gun Suspension on WWE SmackDown

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson mocked Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during the performance of an in-character concert skit on WWE SmackDown in Memphis on Friday night.

The Rock’s verbal punches were a throwback to his iconic 2003 skit. Following the roasts of WWE rivals Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins, that’s when he targeted the two-time NBA All-Star.

“Cacklin’ and dancin’ is all that you [Rollins] do,” The Rock said. “No wonder that your wife is more popular than you. You’re so damn desperate to make them all cheer.



“But The Rock is going to make that title disappear. You’re simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun. … I love you, Ja! Get better soon!”

His joke referenced Morant’s 25-game suspension from the NBA after waving a gun on Instagram Live. The incident occurred during a May 13 live stream and marked the second time Morant was suspended.

WWE SmackDown debuted in the United States on UPN on April 29, 1999, and the event formerly aired on Thursday nights. The show moved to Friday nights on Sept. 9, 2005.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responded to The Rock’s banter with a 50 Cent GIF on X

The Grizzlies guard previously had been suspended for eight games after brandishing a gun on March 4 during a live stream at a Denver night club while intoxicated.

After The Rock’s skit, Morant responded to the WWE star on X by posting a comical 50 Cent GIF. It was the “What I Do” meme from a feud that 50 Cent had with Floyd Mayweather.

Furthermore, Morant returned from his suspension on Dec. 19.

However, after just a few weeks later on Jan. 8, the Grizzlies announced he would undergo a season-ending surgery after he suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during practice.

In nine games played in the 2023-24 NBA season, Morant averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 35.3 minutes per game while shooting 47.1% from the field, 27.5% from 3-point range, and 81.3% at the foul line.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins will take on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns in a live match at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

The two-night event will stream live on Peacock.