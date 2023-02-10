Reggie Jackson is now a Hornets player after trading Mason Plumlee to the Clippers

As the Clippers recently signed Rockets’ Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson became expendable and already said goodbye to his home in Los Angeles to travel to play for Charlotte, as the Hornets traded the point guard for veteran center Mason Plumlee.

The market was really active yesterday in the LA camp, as the Clippers are taking their pursuit of the championship very seriously with three new signings. Not only veteran guard Gordon from Houston, but also Denver Nuggets’ Bones Hyland and now big man Mason Plumlee.

The Los Angeles side expect to add more depth and versatility to their roster and find the way to close the gap on the rest of the Western Conference. The Clippers are the sixth best team in the conference with a 31-27 record, as they are only four games behind the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, and just one game ahead of the No. 7-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

In what has been an truly forgettable campaign for the Hornets, Plumlee has been one of the few things that actually standout from the rubble. Although he serves a role as a traditional post player, as he has not scored a single three-pointer this season, the 32-year-old is averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Either way, Plumlee will probably not be a starter for the Clippers, as center Ivaca Zubac is the team’s official center. However, their new signing can supply more depth to a frontline that has missed different profiles up front, now including Gordon and Hyland.

One of the veteran’s best performances so far this season was not too long ago on January 21st, when Plumlee led the Hornets to a 122-118 victory over the Hawks with an impressive 25-point game and 11 rebounds to his name.

Watch the center’s highlights from last month exhibition in Atlanta:

Additionally, the Clippers are sending a 2028 second-round pick to the Hornets in the trade.

Reggie Jackson to share point guard responsabilities with LaMelo Ball

Jackson’s move to Charlotte gives Hornets coach Steve Clifford many new choices to play around with. Most importantly, it will allow the squad to build around two strong point guards, as LaMelo Ball has been the starting guard. Young centers like Mark Williams and Nick Richards should strive in their presence.

Even though the 32-year-old stats have dropped down significantly from last season, Reggie is always influential as he has been ever since he helped guide the Clippers to the franchise’s first Conference Finals ever. Jackson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists per game this campaign, while shooting 42% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Jackson is likely to agree to a contract buyout with the Hornets to eventually become a free agent during the next market.

The Hornets hope to lift up their numbers this season as they rank 14th in the Eastern Conference after 41 losses in 55 matches. Today they will endure a tough clash against the league leaders, as they travel to Boston to play the Celtics at the TD Garden (6:30pm CST).