Missouri basketball guard Kobe Brown declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Missouri men’s basketball guard Kobe Brown has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound senior played all four years with the Tigers.

In 123 career appearances and 118 starts, the Alabama native averaged 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 25.1 minutes per game. Brown also shot 49.2% from the floor, 31.3% beyond the arc, and 74.7% at the foul line.

“It’s crazy to think how much a kid from the ‘ville can move away and gain the love and support of so many,” Kobe Brown tweeted on Sunday. “To all my coaches, teammates, and staff over the years, it wouldn’t have been as much fun without you all. … You all have opened your arms to me and my family and instantly made this a new home.

“I can’t say thank you enough. With that being said, it has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. I will be declaring for the draft while maintaining my last year of eligibility.”

During his junior 2021-22 season, Brown averaged 12.5 points, 7.6 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 29.9 minutes per game in 33 appearances. The forward shot 48.1% from the field and 79.5% at the free throw line. He was then selected second-team All-SEC.

Through 34 starts this past season, Brown logged career highs of 15.8 points and 1.5 steals per game. Along with notching 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, the forward shot career bests of 53.3% from the floor and 45.5% outside the arc.

Additionally, the Missouri forward led the SEC in true shooting percentage (65.5%), offensive rating (128.5), and effective field goal percentage (62.5%) in the 2022-23 season. Not to mention, he finished fifth in points (538), 10th in total rebounds (216), 20th in assists (86), and fourth in field goals (194).

Kobe Brown's strength and physicality are overwhelming defensively pic.twitter.com/VlRhBuurFr — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) April 21, 2023

Furthermore, the small forward was a three-star recruit at Lee High School in Huntsville, Alabama. He ranked No. 64 at his position in the Class of 2019 and No. 4 overall in the state. Brown had received other offers from Auburn, Baylor, Minnesota, and Texas A&M prior to committing to Missouri.

Brown is listed in ESPN’s 2023 NBA mock draft. Recruiting scouts are projecting the San Antonio Spurs to select him No. 43 overall in the second round.

