Marquette men’s basketball wing Olivier-Maxence Prosper has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The 6-foot-8 junior has a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Prosper helped the Golden Eagles win their Big East regular season and tournament championships.

Prosper played his freshman 2020-21 season with Clemson before transferring to Marquette. Through 90 career appearances and 63 starts in the NCAA, the forward averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 21.4 minutes per game. Prosper also shot 47.8% from the floor and 31.6% outside the arc over three seasons.

According to a few college basketball betting sites, Marquette is not projected to rank in the AP Top 25 next season. Check out which sportsbooks are showing great odds for Texas, Houston, Alabama, and Kansas.

Canadian Olivier-Maxence Prosper is declaring for the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/nKSANyouUO — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) April 12, 2023

“First, I’d like to thank God for everything he’s giving me in my life and for always being by my side,” Olivier-Maxence Prosper posted on Instagram. “It’s a blessing to be able to wake up every day and do what I love. Thank you to my family for always supporting me and being there for me as I strive for my goals.

“I’d like to thank my teammates for accepting me for who I am and always having my back. You are all my brothers for life. … With that said, I am proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine, and I’m excited for what comes next.”

Marquette basketball wing Olivier-Maxence Prosper declares for 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility

While with Marquette this past season, Prosper averaged career highs of 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 29.1 minutes per game in 36 starts. To add to these statistics, the junior forward shot career bests of 51.2% from the field and 33.9% beyond the arc.

Additionally, Prosper finished 18th in the Big East in points (450), 15th in offensive rebounds (61), 15th in free throw percentage (73.5%), sixth in true shooting percentage (61.7%), seventh in free throws (111), and 10th in offensive rating (119.2).

The Marquette forward joins six other Big East players to enter the 2023 NBA Draft: Manny Bates (Butler), Qudus Wahab (Georgetown), Noah Locke (Providence), Cam Whitmore (Villanova), and Colby Jones (Xavier).

Olivier Maxence-Prosper improved a LOT as a shooter and should continue trending up. Went from 31.7% from 3 to 34%, and his guarded spot-up 3P% went from 18% last year to 33.3% Sure, it's not perfect but it's a good sign. Very versatile defender as well; could grow into 3&D mold pic.twitter.com/PmU4RC5lBF — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) April 12, 2023

During his high school years, Olivier-Maxence Prosper attended NBA Academy Latin America in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. As a four-star recruit, the power forward ranked No. 90 in the Class of 2020, No. 16 at his position, and No. 1 overall in Mexico.

National recruiting analyst Josh Gershon submitted his scouting report on Prosper to 247Sports in February 2020. “Hybrid forward with good size and length. Tremendous physical tools; plus athlete both laterally and vertically,” wrote Gershon. “Consistent competitor on both sides of the court.

“Handle could improve but has body control/athleticism that make him tough to contain as slasher. Could become more willing passer/better shot selection while cleaning up stroke. Projects as high major starter with easy NBA upside.”

Furthermore, Prosper is a projected late second-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. His latest accomplishments with Marquette are duly noted.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like