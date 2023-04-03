Northwestern guard Boo Buie declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Northwestern guard Boo Buie has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and will maintain his college eligibility, according to sources. The 6-foot-2 senior averaged career highs of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 34.9 minutes per game in 34 starts with the Wildcats this past season.

In his senior year, the New York native finished fifth in the Big Ten in points (588), fourth in assists (154), 16th in steals (38), second in free throw percentage (86.9%), sixth in free throws (126), and fifth in usage percentage (28.8%). Buie was then selected to the first-team All-Big Ten.

I didn’t need anyone to believe in me, I believed in myself💫 @NBA pic.twitter.com/RUo70o8Nc9 — BOO BUIE (@booboo_buie) April 3, 2023

“Northwestern basketball, has given me so much — even when everyone believed we would be nothing,” Boo Buie tweeted. “It has given me teammates and brothers for life. It has given me friendships and connections with coaches that will last forever. I want to thank Coach Collins and the rest of his staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to play at the highest level when no one else did.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family. With that being said, after talking with my family and loved ones, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream and enter the 2023 NBA Draft, while still maintaining my college eligibility. I look forward to this exciting opportunity.”

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boo Buie has until Thursday, June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft.

Through 115 appearances and 94 starts with Northwestern, the guard averaged 13.4 points, 2.6 boards, 3.9 assists, and 29.5 minutes per game. Plus, Buie shot 39.2% from the field, 32.6% outside the arc, and 80.7% at the foul line.

In Northwestern’s 66-62 loss to Illinois on Feb. 23, the 23-year-old scored a career-high 35 points in the same number of minutes. Along with grabbing three rebounds, Buie shot 12-of-24 (50%) from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) beyond the arc.

Talor Battle, Boo Buie’s half-brother, played college basketball for Penn State and then went on to play at the professional level in the LNB Pro A, Serie A2 Basket, BNXT League, and other international leagues. Buie and Battle were born in Albany, New York. Battle works as a Northwestern assistant on head coach Chris Collins’ staff.

Additionally, Buie is now the third Northwestern player to either enter the transfer portal or drain their collegiate eligibility, joining Julian Roper II and Tydus Verhoeven.

Senior guard Roy Dixon could also potentially leave Northwestern. At the moment, Dixon remains undecided. Moreover, seniors Chases Audige and Robbie Beran have not yet announced their plans.

