Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard quietly entered 2023 NBA Draft

Michigan State men’s basketball guard A.J. Hoggard low-key entered his name into the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility before this past Sunday night’s deadline. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior didn’t post any social media announcements after his filing.

Tuesday night, NBA Communications released the full list of 242 players who filed as early entry candidates for this year’s draft, and Hoggard’s name was listed. Underclassmen had until Sunday, April 23 at 11:59 p.m. to submit their names to the draft pool. Players have until Wednesday, May 31 to withdraw from the draft.

The NBA announced today that 242 players have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm.



Full list of candidates: https://t.co/oxl4FL865d — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 26, 2023

In 96 appearances and 49 starts with Michigan State, Hoggard has averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 22 minutes per game. Additionally, the junior has shot 41.2% from the field, 27.6% outside the arc, and 73.1% at the foul line in his NCAA career.

During his sophomore 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 20.2 minutes per game in 36 appearances and eight starts. Plus, the Coatsville, Pennsylvania, native shot a career-best 43.9% from the floor and 63% at the free throw line.

Hoggard led the Big Ten and NCAA in assist percentage (46.1%) his sophomore year. Not to mention, the guard also led the Big Ten in assists (174). In 34 appearances and 33 starts of his junior season, Hoggard logged career highs of 12.9 points, 3.7 boards, 5.9 assists, and 30.6 minutes per contest.

Furthermore, the guard finished 19th in points (437) in the Big Ten of his junior year, second in assists (201), fifth in free throws (127), 13th in usage percentage (26.2%), second in assist percentage (38.6%), and ninth in points produced (495).

Hoggard earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the league media and was named to the NCAA Tournament East Regional All-Tournament team. The guard joins fellow teammate Jaden Akins in declaring for this year’s draft.

Akins entered his name into the draft pool last week. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo hinted that a couple of his players would declare for the draft earlier this month.

“I think anybody – Jaden could. A.J. could. Tyson [Walker] could,” Izzo said. “Guys could put their name in to see where they are in that, and that’ll be the next thing you deal with as they’re doing all over the country.

“I think that’s the popular thing to do now. But I think in general, we should have a pretty solid group coming back with a great group of recruits coming in. And you put those two things together, and it’s a lot of optimism for next season.”

Michigan State is expected to rank in the AP Top 25 next season. “Playing in the NBA is the dream for any kid who picks up a basketball. I’ve had that dream since I started playing.” A.J. Hoggard wrote in a leaked official announcement.

