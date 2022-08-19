The Chicago Bulls have reportedly been looking to trade Nikola Vucevic for the past year. He didn’t play as well as he did a season ago and that caused some concern for Chicago. There’s a new trade suggestion from an NBA executive and it doesn’t make much sense.

Duncan Robinson Trade

The NBA executive had the following to say, according to HeatNation:

“There are not a lot of teams actively looking for big guys now, especially frontline big guys,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “I think once the season gets going, if there is an injury, maybe that gets revisited. But probably the only team — and we’d have to see how things shake out there — is Miami. They wanted to make a big move, and they did not, not yet.” “The Bulls had some interest in Duncan Robinson before and if the Heat really wanted Vuc, that could be the basis of a deal, Vuc for Robinson,” the exec said. “The Heat would have to add [Omer] Yurtseven, give Chicago a big guy to work with. And the Bulls would probably want them to take back Tony Bradley just to have a little more money under the tax in case they want to add a guy.”

Does This Trade Make Sense For Either Team?

Considering that the Chicago Bulls are already loaded at the guard position and that the Miami Heat have Bam Adebayo playing center, this trade doesn’t make much sense from either perspective.

Chicago could certainly use somebody like Duncan Robinson who can shoot the three-point shot at a high clip, but again, then they wouldn’t necessarily have a big man.

Robinson is a career 40.6 3-point shooter and he’s going to be valuable wherever he is. It’s going to be interesting to see what Miami does with him this season after not playing him too much in the postseason a year ago.