NBA Fans Troll Jimmy Butler For Stained Shorts

NBA fans took to social media on Wednesday night to troll newly acquired Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler for having a dark yellow stain on the back of his white shorts near his butt.

NBA Fans React To Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Stained Shorts Accident Against Mavericks

Fans assumed that the six-time All-Star had crapped himself mid-game during Wednesday night’s 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

As Butler was making a drive to the lane with the Warriors trailing 109-107 late in the fourth quarter, the nasty coloring had appeared on his white shorts for the NBA community to witness.

In a video posted by X user BricksCenter, Butler was filmed walking to Golden State’s bench with stained shorts as a charging foul by him was under review with just over 17 seconds remaining in the game.

Wednesday night’s accident was a moment that Butler and fans will not forget about for a long time. One X user posted, “There’s just no way he pulled a Paul Pierce.” Check out the other reactions below.

The offensive foul by Butler was not overturned, which essentially helped the Mavericks secure the victory. This was the Warriors’ first loss with Butler since the five-time All-NBA member made his debut in the Bay Area.

Despite the jokes and jabs directed at the former Miami Heat star, Butler went on to finish with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 35 minutes of action.

In the three games he’s played so far with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals. Golden State currently sits 10th in the Western Conference with a 27-27 record.

After last week’s trade, Butler also agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors through 2026-27, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst. Butler also declined his 2025-26 player option for this new deal.