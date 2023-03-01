For James Harden, Houston will always be home as the 10-time all-star really grew his game as a player with the Rockets. Harden was traded in the 2020-21 season to the Nets from Houston and was traded again last season to the Sixers. He’s still in search of a championship and has a legit chance to do so with Philly. However, NBA insiders have reported “serious” rumors of Harden possibly wanting to return to the Rockers next season.

The 33 year old will be a free agent at the end of this season and many league sources believe the Rockets have a strong chance in landing Harden. Despite the rumblings of Harden going back to the Rockets, he’s still locked in on his goal of winning a championship with the 76ers this season.

He spent nine seasons with the Rockets and played in 621 career games there. NBA media personnel questions Harden’s decision of wanting to leave a title contender like the Sixers for a team like the Rockets who own the leagues worst record this season.

How serious is James Harden in playing for the Rockets next season?

Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic said that the “whispers” of a possible reunion between Harden and the Rockets is as loud as ever. Harden is “widely expected” to become a free-agent this summer and Houston are confident that they could set up a meeting with him this summer.

They went on to say that Houston was a place that allowed Harden to be himself and he loved that about them. The Rockets did not about his lack of conditioning, private jets, or frequent trips to Las Vegas. If he was producing on the court then that’ s all that mattered.

Finally, Harden worked out with a number of Rockets players this past offseason and was “extremely fond” of Jalen Green. The 2017-18 MVP signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal and has a player option for $35.6 for next season.