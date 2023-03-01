Main Page
NBA insiders hint at a ‘serious’ chance of a possible reunion between James Harden and the Houston Rockets
For James Harden, Houston will always be home as the 10-time all-star really grew his game as a player with the Rockets. Harden was traded in the 2020-21 season to the Nets from Houston and was traded again last season to the Sixers. He’s still in search of a championship and has a legit chance to do so with Philly. However, NBA insiders have reported “serious” rumors of Harden possibly wanting to return to the Rockers next season.
The 33 year old will be a free agent at the end of this season and many league sources believe the Rockets have a strong chance in landing Harden. Despite the rumblings of Harden going back to the Rockets, he’s still locked in on his goal of winning a championship with the 76ers this season.
He spent nine seasons with the Rockets and played in 621 career games there. NBA media personnel questions Harden’s decision of wanting to leave a title contender like the Sixers for a team like the Rockets who own the leagues worst record this season.
James Harden-Rockets reunion? 👀🚀 pic.twitter.com/G9WBTcUPjm
— theScore (@theScore) March 1, 2023
How serious is James Harden in playing for the Rockets next season?
Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic said that the “whispers” of a possible reunion between Harden and the Rockets is as loud as ever. Harden is “widely expected” to become a free-agent this summer and Houston are confident that they could set up a meeting with him this summer.
They went on to say that Houston was a place that allowed Harden to be himself and he loved that about them. The Rockets did not about his lack of conditioning, private jets, or frequent trips to Las Vegas. If he was producing on the court then that’ s all that mattered.
Finally, Harden worked out with a number of Rockets players this past offseason and was “extremely fond” of Jalen Green. The 2017-18 MVP signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal and has a player option for $35.6 for next season.
- SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
- NBA insiders hint at a ‘serious’ chance of a possible reunion between James Harden and the Houston Rockets
- After waiving Juancho Hernangómez, the Toronto Raptors sign veteran guard Will Barton
- Kyrie Irving said he ‘needs to scale back’ and let his game come to him after missing a potential game-winner last night vs Indiana
- Pac-12 Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Louisville Cardinals Poised to Land Top Small Forward Trentyn Flowers
-
Legal 1 week ago
Washington State Gambling Commission make arrest after $300,000 found missing from VGW Post 3207
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
2024’s Number One Ranked Point Guard Boogie Fland Expected to Commit to North Carolina Tar Heels
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Devin Booker proclaims the Suns went from “laughing stock of the NBA” to title contenders this season